If you need a lesson on Loyalty 101, I'd highly recommend checking out Hailey Baldwin’s tweets about Justin Bieber’s Lyme disease. Just a few hours after her husband confirmed he's been suffering with the disease, Baldwin took to Twitter to shut down any haters trying to belittle his suffering. "For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease," she began. "Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself."

A few minutes after posting that initial tweet, Baldwin posted a second tweet thanking Yolanda, Bella, and Gigi Hadid (all of whom suffer from Lyme Disease) for their help through her family's hard times. "I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc," she wrote. "Love you 3 amazing women!"

TMZ first broke the news of Bieber's battle with the disease on Jan. 8. "Justin Bieber will reveal in his documentary why so many people thought he was battling deep depression... fact is, he was, but it was the result of contracting Lyme disease," they wrote.

The report continued by claiming sources who have seen Bieber's documentary, which drops on YouTube on Jan. 27, said Bieber would be sharing the "scary symptoms he endured in 2019."

Bieber, himself, took to Instagram shortly after to confirm the news by posting a screenshot of the TMZ article with the following caption:

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

Here's to hoping Bieber receives the support he needs from loved ones and fans that he's able to find health again soon.