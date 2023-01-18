Celeb Couples
Hailey and Justin Bieber's date night outfits are wild.

Hailey & Justin’s Date Night Outfits Make Zero Sense Together

The mismatched vibes are kinda everything?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber were first linked in 2014, and they got married in 2019. Despite all signs that the couple is extremely compatible, their fashion is less so. On nearly every date night, Hailey and Justin look like they never got the memo on what the other was wearing — even though they arrived together.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey usually opts for a clean girl aesthetic — and an occasional red, faux fur hat — whereas Justin is a little more adventurous with his style. Occasionally, the “Peaches” singer even uses a colorful knitted blanket as an accessory.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
