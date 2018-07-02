Not long after their millionth reconciliation attempt in fall 2017, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were ~reportedly~ headed to couples therapy over a Hailey Baldwin-driven spat. And while the pair seemed to have worked things out long enough to keep their romance alive through spring, one relationship break and a few Baskin Champion fling rumors later, Jelena had called it quits. For good this time. Despite Justin's seemingly innocent text exchange with Baldwin back in December (he was "clearing the air"), it looks like Selena's worries may have been warranted all along, because things are definitely not over between her ex and his supermodel flame. In fact, things are heating up... all over New York, Miami, and L.A. Given the timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's relationship, it's pretty clear their friendship has always been more of a flirtationship.

After purging her Instagram of maybe ex, maybe platonic friend Shawn Mendes (I'm still confused), some very public displays of affection, and lots of church dates, sources are confirming what already seemed obvious: Bieber and Baldwin are back together. According to Entertainment Tonight, "Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together."

The pair meets in 2009, and it's captured on camera

The Biebs was dad-approved from the get go. In fact, it was Hailey's actor/producer father, Stephen Baldwin, who introduced the teens back in 2009. And their on-screen first encounter is everything. After meeting, Bieber and Baldwin struck up a friendship, and the pair was photographed alongside her father at the 2011 Never Say Never premiere.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailey begins popping up on Bieber's Instagram feed (a lot) in November 2014

Fresh off his 2014 split from Selena Gomez, Bieber sparked rebound rumors as longtime pal, Hailey Baldwin began making frequent appearances on his IG feed. But despite plenty of reports to the contrary, both Baldwin and Bieber refuted the claims. "I've known him since I was so young — since I was like 13 — and we've just been good friends over the years," Hailey told E!. "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Meanwhile, JB took to the 'gram to clear things up. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," Bieber captioned a smiling shot of the pals. Interesting.

They spend New Year's 2014 together

Shortly after denying the romance rumors, the duo was back on social media documenting their New Year's together, a holiday that would later mark an important milestone in the relationship. I'd venture to guess the "platonic" pair was doing a little more than hugging at the stroke of midnight.

Bieber and Baldwin are spotted cozying up poolside and crashing a local prom

Through the spring and early summer of 2015, Hailey and Justin remained suspiciously close, strolling the streets of Beverly Hills, vacationing together and crashing proms. "Always wanted to go to prom. Thanks for having me. #promcrasher :)," Bieber tweeted to Chatsworth Charter High School. While Baldwin claimed to be attending the same dance with fellow model and "date," Gabby Westbrook.

Hailey joins Justin on a December 2015 family vacation

Things looked less and less platonic as Hailey and Justin enjoyed a tropical vacation alongside his family over the holiday season. And there's plenty of evidence to prove it. Bieber continued to fill his Instagram of his supposed pal and rumored girlfriend. "She thought we were taking a photo," he captioned one flirty post.

Bieber basically confirms their relationship on Instagram in January 2016

No caption necessary. After over a year of speculation surrounding their friendship, Justin seemingly confirmed the romance with a lip locking Instagram just days into the new year. Later that day, he posted yet another cozy pic of the pair, clearly takin the whole ~Instagram official~ standard to heart.

In February 2016, Bieber and Baldwin open up about their relationship to the press

From social media to the pages of GQ, JB dished on his connection with the supermodel in his 2016 cover story. "[She's] someone I really love," he confessed to the publication. "We spend a lot of time together."

For her part, when questioned on the subject of Bieber, Hailey told E!:

We are not an exclusive couple. He’s about to go on tour. Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s between me and him.

Despite remaining mostly mum on her reported man, she called his GQ spread "super handsome."

Justin is dating Sofia Richie, unfollows Baldwin on Instagram in August 2016

After a heated Instagram argument with Selena Gomez over his summer 2016 fling with Sofia Richie, Bieber's new romance continued to cause ex drama. According to People, "out of nowhere, Sofia apparently made him unfollow Hailey and now she and her friends are all super upset.”

While the outlet notes, Bieber and Baldwin were "never officially a couple," it was known amongst their inner circle that they'd been an item earlier that year. A source reports that Hailey's ties to Drake in May 2016 may have caused a rift, as well:

Bieber wasn’t happy about it, and so they haven’t really been in touch in a bit.

Hailey and Justin are officially friends again

Despite the drama that ensued between Bieber and his longtime on-off girlfriend, Selena Gomez because of it, Justin and Hailey allegedly mended fences in December 2017. At the time, the friendly exes didn't speak on the phone or meet up in person, but rather exchanged a few texts over JB's efforts to "clear the air."

Speaking to Elle in May 2018, shortly after news broke of Bieber and Gomez's official split, Baldwin said:

Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.

"I’d never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends," she continued. "He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.'"

By June, Hailey and Justin heated things up in Miami

Bieber and Baldwin took their recently renewed friendship to Miami in June, where they were spotted attending a conference at VOUS Church and later cozied up at popular nightclub, LIV. According to a source for E!:

They have finally cleared the air and rekindled their friendship, and realized they genuinely have a lot of fun together. Justin and Hailey planned to attend the church organization together and decided to make a fun weekend out of it. They both are single, and were very flirty with each other the entire night. They were inseparable the entire weekend and this was planned between the two.

They made out all over New York City

Just days later, the duo took their rekindled relationship to New York, where they were spotted making out in Brooklyn. A source for People quickly shot down the claims, saying:

He is single and not dating anyone seriously. He is doing very well. He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her. She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship. They are two single people that enjoy each other’s company.

However, the "friends" remained hot and heavy across the city. Bieber even tried (and failed) to crop Baldwin out of a post-PDA Instagram. Sorry, JB, we'd recognize those supermodel legs anywhere.

According to "sources," the former couple is now a current couple

Entertainment Tonight reported the pair is back on and has been "casually dating" for nearly a month. Last time I heard that line, it was about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Look at them now. According to the same source, "Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away."

While I continue to wait (with bated breathe) for official word from Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber on their rumored reconciliation, I can't say I'm not totally onboard (read: completely obsessed) with their reunion tour. Keep the PDA coming, and please, please, please do not break her heart, Biebs.