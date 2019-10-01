If you follow Justin Bieber on social media, then you know the singer has a way with words. He doesn't hesitate to get candid with his followers, and he certainly doesn't mind sharing just how much he loves his wife. While Bieber's Instagram captions about his boo tend to be effusive, Hailey Baldwin keeps her own loving captions short and (super) sweet. So, what were Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s vows like at their Sept. 30 South Carolina wedding? Well, the details aren't all out there yet, but a source says the vows sounded "extremely meaningful."

"They can't wait to say their vows in front of their family and friends. It will be a different experience to have their pastor there and everyone close to them," a source told E! News on Sept. 27, three days before the wedding. "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows." Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Baldwin and Bieber for more information on their vows, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The same source told E! News that the couple reportedly took their vows extremely seriously. "They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it," the source told E! News. "Their vows are extremely meaningful."

It's TBD whether they wrote their own vows or just said the traditional Catholic vows spoken in church weddings, but either way it sounds as though the ceremony was reportedly "extremely meaningful" for the couple.

On Sept. 29, the day before their wedding, a source told People that Bieber and Baldwin are really "two kids who are crazy in love.” The source continued by explaining how Baldwin has managed to bring an unprecedented aura of calm into Bieber's life. “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not," they explained. "Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

While starring on the cover of Vogue alongside her husband in March, Baldwin opened up to the publication about her commitment to building a lasting foundation for their marriage.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she told the publication. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Here's to hoping she said an iteration of that during her vows.