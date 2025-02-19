Something sweet has arrived in Los Angeles. Following Hailey Bieber’s viral birthday pop-up in November 2024, the Rhode founder is hosting another Insta-worthy experience in Southern California. This time, The Los Angeles Pop-Up is celebrating the launch of Rhode’s Lip Shape line. Fans will also get early access to the brand’s limited-edition pink Peptide Lip Tint in Sugar Cookie, and have the chance to try out the entire Rhode collection — plus, there’s an oversized mirror for selfies.

The special pop-up on Melrose Ave. starts Feb. 19 and runs through Feb. 25. If you plan to stop by, be prepared to wait. Last summer, the Rhode pop-up in New York had some fans waiting over six hours in line. The crowds were similar at LA’s event last fall, where some fans even got in line at 5 a.m. just to be some of the first ones there.

According to Rhode, entry is first come, first serve, and wristbands will be handed out to those in line. Once the pop-up runs out of wristbands, the line will close, so you’ll want to keep an eye on Rhode’s IG story for updates.

One perk of waiting? You may even score some snacks from local restaurants. In the past, Rhode team members handed out Boxed Water and samples of Hailey’s strawberry glaze ice cream from Erewhon to those in line.

Instagram

Where Is Rhode’s LA Pop-Up Located?

The Rhode pop-up is in West Hollywood, located at 8483 Melrose Ave. It’s a 15-minute walk from Community Goods, where Hailey’s last pop-up was located. Community Goods is also her favorite coffee shop in LA, so you might want to stop by for a drink on your way if the line isn’t too long.

When Is Rhode’s Pop-Up Shop Open?

TikTok TikTok INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

For the next six days, the Rhode pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the line will be cut off once they reach capacity, which may happen by the afternoon. Get there early, especially if you don’t want to wait all day. Keep an eye on Rhode’s IG Story to see if the line is closed before heading out.

An Inside Look At The Rhode Pop-Up In LA

Once inside, you can sample the entire Rhode collection, including the viral Pocket Blush and the all-new Peptide Lip Shape. The limited-edition Peptide Lip Tint in Sugar Cookie is likely to be popular, along with the pop-up’s oversized Rhode Mirror.

Prev Next INFO 1/8 PREV NEXT

The entire experience is very Insta-worthy, with workout decor inspired by the Peptide Lip Shape and campaign videos featuring Tate McRae at the entrance.

During the VIP night before the pop-up’s launch on Feb. 18, Hailey and hubby Justin Bieber took some pics around the space, so make sure your phone — in your Rhode Lip Case — is fully charged when you arrive.

If You Can’t Make It Out, Shop Rhode Beauty Online

If you can’t make it out early enough, don’t want to wait in line, or just aren’t anywhere near LA, you can still shop your fave Rhode products online. Rhode is supporting the LA wildfires by giving 1% of all sales online and at the pop-up to the Wildfire Relief Fund.