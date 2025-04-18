Hailey Bieber Responds To That Video Of Justin Kissing Sexyy Red

Justin Bieber was having the time of his life at Sexyy Red’s birthday celebration. The singer shared various photos and videos to his Instagram on April 17 documenting the rapper’s 27th b-day celebration, and one clip in particular caught fans’ attention. After Hailey Bieber’s name was dragged into the comments, Justin’s wife shared her reaction to the lovey-dovey moment.

In a video Justin posted to his IG grid, he greets Sexyy Red at her party with a one-armed hug as she sits next to him in a booth. As the birthday girl sits down, Justin leans in to kiss her cheek (although some fans thought his head movement made it look like he may have been going for a kiss on the lips). After the warm welcome, Justin flashed a big smile as Sexyy Red laughed and grinned. A longer version of the video posted to Red’s Instagram shows the two musicians joking around and dancing together next to the booth.

Justin also shared the cute clip on his Instagram Stories, along with a blurry selfie of himself and Red that he set to 2Pac’s “Unconditional Love.”

Though the cheek kiss and playful vibes seemed innocent enough, fans were quick to compare the exchange to how Justin typically acts with his wife, Hailey — especially given the recent rumors of drama that have surrounded them.

“Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl,” one IG user wrote beneath Red’s video. The rapper was quick to clear up any misconceptions. “Yes he do!!” she replied to the comment.

Hailey herself also chimed in on the video. Beneath Justin’s post of the exchange, she left three heart-eye emojis, proving there’s no jealousy or bad blood from her end as she watches her husband have a fun night out.