The summer solstice is right around the corner, which means that the start of Cancer season is also nearing — that’s a double ray of sunshine. As the sun makes its way out of the ever-changing sign of Gemini, there’s a sense of vigor and assertion taking its place. Since Cancer is a cardinal water sign, this season is all about actively pursuing emotional safety, comfort, and security, while also cranking up the air conditioning and putting the finishing touches on your summer vacation plans. Since the cardinal signs always accompany the start of equinoxes and solstices, it comes as no surprise that these signs will be affected the most by this shift, so if you’re an Aries, Libra, Cancer, or Capricorn, get ready, because the 2022 summer solstice will affect you most.

What Is The Summer Solstice?

The word solstice essentially means that the sun is reaching either its highest or lowest point in the sky. Since this is the summer solstice, it indicates that the sun will be spending more time gracing us with its rays, making the days longer and the nights shorter. In astrology, this is a period where initiation and action are bigger priorities, especially if you’re an Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn. Since these four signs were born during the beginning of either spring, summer, fall, or winter, they naturally thrive during this season, since it aligns with what they naturally pursue: movement.

When Is Summer Solstice 2022?

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice usually falls between June 20 to June 22, like Cancer season. This year, the summer solstice falls on Tuesday, June 21.

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

Here are the four zodiac signs who will be most affected by the 2022 summer solstice:

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Now is the time to prioritize home and family, Aries. While that may not sound like the most exciting thing for you to focus your efforts on, it’s where you’ll definitely see the most action. As the sun shifts into your fourth house on June 21, your private world will be illuminated. You’ll be called to consider how you establish the most emotional security here. Does your current home environment feel safe and calm? If not, you’ll have the energy now to make some necessary adjustments. You spend so much of your time here, it’s only right that you make it as much of a safe haven as you possibly can. As a fire sign, it can be easy for you to overlook your innermost emotional needs, but the summer solstice will surely remind you that home is where the heart is.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

This is your season, Cancer, which means you’ll be feeling *all* the feels, even more so than usual. As the sun shifts into your first house of identity on June 21, you’ll be filled with a surge in energy and vitality, and your natural desire for emotional comfort and safety will be increasingly heightened. You may also begin to notice far more attention being placed on you than usual. Though you tend to shy away from the limelight, you’re being acknowledged for your nurturing abilities, so be sure to soak it all in. While you may find yourself being a magnet for those seeking emotional support now, this is your season, so be sure to put your own needs first. If you find yourself more prone to mood swings and emotional ups and downs, that’s your intuition is speaking to you, so be sure to listen to what it has to say.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 23)

It’s your time to shine, Libra. While Cancer season starkly differs from your own time of year, it’s still a season when you’ll be recognized for your role in your professional world. As the sun shifts into your 10th house of career on June 21, you can expect for your vocational endeavors to be highlighted. Now is the perfect time to launch new business pursuits or apply for that promotion you’ve been eyeing; if it feels right in your gut, now is the time to take action. Though water and air don’t oftentimes mesh well, Cancer season will offer you the opportunity to consider how you feel about your current professional pursuits. Do you feel at home here? If not, make those adjustments now. Work is where so much of your time gets spent, so it’s important to be comfortable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romantic connections and relationships with others take center stage now as the sun shifts into your seventh house on June 21. Since Cancer is your opposite sign (aka sister sign), this energy may feel very different but oddly familiar. Now is the time to become reacquainted with your emotional needs in your partnerships, Capricorn, and while you tend to prefer to express yourself stoically, it’s time to allow your feels to take the wheel. There’s a particular relationship that will likely become increasingly important now, and whether it’s with a romantic, business, or platonic partner, it’s sure to teach you plenty about your own needs within connection. Relationships are supposed to meet your needs, so if you’re feeling unfulfilled, now is the time to make some adjustments.