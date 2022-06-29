It’s been a little over a week since Beyoncé released her new single “Break My Soul,” and there’s still so much buzz surrounding the track. After all, the house-inspired number is a bop. The eclectic track — which is the lead-single off her upcoming album, Renaissance — is primed with iconic samples from Big Freedia and house music crooner Robin S. These surprising additions truly elevate the affirmations laced throughout the track, and Robin S. couldn’t contain her excitement about being featured.

On Wednesday, June 22, the beloved musician appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the sampling on “Break My Soul.” The fiery dance track samples Robin S.’ 1993 club staple “Show Me Love.” In an interview with host Richard Arnold, Robin S. spoke on how elated she was when she learned Bey sampled her.

“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place,’” she recalled in the interview. “You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.’”

Robin also revealed that Beyoncé didn’t contact her before the single’s release, or even hinted that she would be sampled, per Variety. However, that source of communication wasn’t needed for Robin. The house performer confidently told the morning talk show, “it doesn’t have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs.”

The “Show Me Love” singer went on to add that she hopes she can collaborate with Beyoncé in the future. While speaking, a charming note of surprise and utter shock fills Robin S.’s voice. Viewers can genuinely tell how touched she was that her infectious hit was sampled on such a grand track. Honestly, it’s a heartwarming sight to see.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream,” she added. “I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.”

She then sweetly ends the brief conversation on a gratuitous note. “This is Robin S., and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team,” she said during her interview. “Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honored, and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”

Originally released in 1993, Robin’s iconic dance track has been sampled several times before.

Beyoncé isn’t the only artist to give Robin S. her well-deserved flowers. According to People, pop star Charli XCX also sampled the pulsating track on her single, “Used to Know Me.”

The hypnotic single featured on Charli XCX’s album Crash, which released in March of this year.

With pop artists hopping on this exciting path of house and dance music this summer, it’ll be amazing to see “Show Me Love” restructured again on another hit.