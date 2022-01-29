Charli And Rina Legit Turned A Twitter Meme Into Your New Favorite Pop Song
Good luck getting this bop out of your head.
Charli XCX has def dropped some bops over the years, and on Friday, Jan. 28 the English singer did it again. Her newest single “Beg for You,” featuring Rina Sawayama, hits all the marks you’d want in a catchy pop single, including some big meme energy. Yep, Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s “Beg for You” lyrics sample a Twitter meme from 2018.
The singer’s new song was released ahead of her fifth studio album, CRASH, which will be released on March 18. The record will be Charli XCX’s last album with Atlantic Records. What has people talking is the song’s soaring chorus, which samples the 2006 song “Cry for You” by Swedish singer Petra Marklund, whose stage name was September at that time. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, you might remember the well-known chorus: “You'll never see me again/So now who's gonna cry for you?”
Similarly, when Charli XCX sings the chorus of “Beg for You,” it’s impossible to miss the inspiration from September’s iconic track. The hook is a mildly altered version of the “Cry for You” chorus, but given new meaning: “Oh, don't you leave me this way/Won't you wait another hour or two?/You know I need you to stay/Don't make me beg for you 'cause I'll beg for you.”
Although “Cry for You” was released in 2006, it saw a major resurgence at the end of 2018 when Twitter users started to use the famous lyrics, “You’ll never see me again” to refer to daily life experiences like losing a sock while doing laundry or losing the stylus to your Nintendo DS. The viral attention turned the song into a huge meme, so of course Charli and Sawayama’s take on it is going to sound very familiar.
Take a listen to Charli XCX’s new single “Beg for You” featuring Rina Sawayama.
Make sure to check out the lyrics below, provided by Genius.
[Verse 1: Charli XCX]
You know I go insane every time
you have to catch a flight (Ah, ah-ah-ah)
Well, can I take you to the airport?
Make out under the bathroom lights (Ah, ah-ah-ah)
Put your lips on my lips
I'll remember your kiss on the
nights when I miss you
Something I can't forget when
I'm restless in bed
Yeah, you got me obsessed
[Chorus: Charli XCX]
Oh, don't you leave me this way
Won't you wait another hour or two?
You know I need you to stay
Don't make me beg for you
'cause I'll beg for you
[Post-Chorus: Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama]
Yeah, yeah, yeah, uh, yeah
Beg for you, beg for you (Yeah)
Bеg for you, beg for you, mmm (Yeah)
Beg for you, bеg for you (Yeah)
So don't you leave me this way (Uh, yeah)
[Verse 2: Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX]
You're like an ocean breeze,
coming and going just as you
please (Ah, ah-ah-ah)
Separated by a degree
Hesitate, gonna lose you,
so far out of reach(Ah, ah-ah-ah)
Oh, put your lips on my lips
I'll remember your kiss on the
nights when I miss you
Something I can't forget when
I'm restless in bed
Yeah, you got me obsessing now
[Chorus: Charli XCX]
Oh, don't you leave me this way
Won't you wait another hour or two?
You know I need you to stay
Don't make me beg for you
'cause I'll beg for you
My heart is aching, my breath
you've taken
Oh, babe, I just want a taste
Don't you leave me this way
Don't make me beg for you
[Bridge: Charli XCX]
Don't leave me, don't leave me this way
This way, this way
Don't leave me, don't leave me this way
This way, this way
Don't leave me, don't leave me
this way (Don't you leave me)
This way (Don't you leave me this way),
this way (Don't you leave me)
Don't leave me, don't leave me
this way (Don't you leave me)
This way (Don't you leave me this way),
this way (Don't you leave me)
(Yeah)Don't you leave me
[Outro: Charli XCX]
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah