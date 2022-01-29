Charli XCX has def dropped some bops over the years, and on Friday, Jan. 28 the English singer did it again. Her newest single “Beg for You,” featuring Rina Sawayama, hits all the marks you’d want in a catchy pop single, including some big meme energy. Yep, Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s “Beg for You” lyrics sample a Twitter meme from 2018.

The singer’s new song was released ahead of her fifth studio album, CRASH, which will be released on March 18. The record will be Charli XCX’s last album with Atlantic Records. What has people talking is the song’s soaring chorus, which samples the 2006 song “Cry for You” by Swedish singer Petra Marklund, whose stage name was September at that time. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, you might remember the well-known chorus: “You'll never see me again/So now who's gonna cry for you?”

Similarly, when Charli XCX sings the chorus of “Beg for You,” it’s impossible to miss the inspiration from September’s iconic track. The hook is a mildly altered version of the “Cry for You” chorus, but given new meaning: “Oh, don't you leave me this way/Won't you wait another hour or two?/You know I need you to stay/Don't make me beg for you 'cause I'll beg for you.”

Although “Cry for You” was released in 2006, it saw a major resurgence at the end of 2018 when Twitter users started to use the famous lyrics, “You’ll never see me again” to refer to daily life experiences like losing a sock while doing laundry or losing the stylus to your Nintendo DS. The viral attention turned the song into a huge meme, so of course Charli and Sawayama’s take on it is going to sound very familiar.

Take a listen to Charli XCX’s new single “Beg for You” featuring Rina Sawayama.

Make sure to check out the lyrics below, provided by Genius.

[Verse 1: Charli XCX]

You know I go insane every time

you have to catch a flight (Ah, ah-ah-ah)

Well, can I take you to the airport?

Make out under the bathroom lights (Ah, ah-ah-ah)

Put your lips on my lips

I'll remember your kiss on the

nights when I miss you

Something I can't forget when

I'm restless in bed

Yeah, you got me obsessed

[Chorus: Charli XCX]

Oh, don't you leave me this way

Won't you wait another hour or two?

You know I need you to stay

Don't make me beg for you

'cause I'll beg for you

[Post-Chorus: Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, uh, yeah

Beg for you, beg for you (Yeah)

Bеg for you, beg for you, mmm (Yeah)

Beg for you, bеg for you (Yeah)

So don't you leave me this way (Uh, yeah)

[Verse 2: Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX]

You're like an ocean breeze,

coming and going just as you

please (Ah, ah-ah-ah)

Separated by a degree

Hesitate, gonna lose you,

so far out of reach(Ah, ah-ah-ah)

Oh, put your lips on my lips

I'll remember your kiss on the

nights when I miss you

Something I can't forget when

I'm restless in bed

Yeah, you got me obsessing now

[Chorus: Charli XCX]

Oh, don't you leave me this way

Won't you wait another hour or two?

You know I need you to stay

Don't make me beg for you

'cause I'll beg for you

My heart is aching, my breath

you've taken

Oh, babe, I just want a taste

Don't you leave me this way

Don't make me beg for you

[Bridge: Charli XCX]

Don't leave me, don't leave me this way

This way, this way

Don't leave me, don't leave me this way

This way, this way

Don't leave me, don't leave me

this way (Don't you leave me)

This way (Don't you leave me this way),

this way (Don't you leave me)

Don't leave me, don't leave me

this way (Don't you leave me)

This way (Don't you leave me this way),

this way (Don't you leave me)

(Yeah)Don't you leave me

[Outro: Charli XCX]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah