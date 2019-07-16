When it was first announced that Beyoncé would play Nala in The Lion King, fans were overjoyed by the thought of the superstar joining the remake, but there was one small disappointing prospect: Nala only has one song in the movie! Thankfully, Beyoncé knows fans want as much new music as possible, so she is releasing an entire companion album for The Lion King. And audiences now know which new songs and artists will be featured on it. Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift tracklist reveals some incredibly exciting collaborations, as well as Beyoncé's own version of the iconic Lion King song "The Circle of Life."

Prior to the release of the album's tracklist, Beyoncé teased some of her favorite artists being featured on her Lion King, and now it's finally clear which musicians are included. Beyoncé posted the tracklist on her website on July 16 and shared the gold cover art as well. The new album features Beyoncé on almost every song, but not all of them.

Of course, the album includes a bunch of huge names for American audiences, but remaining true to the setting of The Lion King, the Beyoncé-curated album is also full of talent from across Africa. Some of the biggest names include Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and up-and-coming rapper Tierra Whack. Bey also features her husband Jay-Z on a track, and interestingly enough, she also collaborates with her daughter Blue Ivy on a song. The album also features some major musicians from Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. Check out the full tracklist below:

"Bigger" — Beyoncé "Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)" — Beyoncé "Don’t Jealous Me — Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi "Ja Ara E" — Burna Boy "The Nile" — Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar "Mood 4 Eva — Beyoncé / Jay-Z / Childish Gambino "Water" — Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé "Brown Skin Girl" — Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé "Keys to the Kingdom" — Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi "Otherside" — Beyoncé "Already" — Beyoncé / Shatta Wale "My Power" — Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly "Scar" — 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez "Spirit" — Beyoncé

The only song currently available to listen to from the album is its lead single "Spirit," which is also included on the Lion King soundtrack.

One of the album tracks that will likely stick out to fans is "Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)," which is the only song on the album to include a direct reference to a classic Lion King song in its title. It is unclear how much of "Circle of Life" will be recreated in this new track, but it seems clear that the new song will be Beyoncé's spin on the beloved Lion King theme. There's really not much more fans could ask for from Queen Bey.

The full Lion King: The Gift album will be released on Friday, July 19 alongside the movie.