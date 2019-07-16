Beyhive, rejoice! Our queen has been recognized in the awards circuit yet again. Beyoncé's Homecoming was nominated for 6 Emmys! The power she has. The 2019 Emmy nominees were announced on Tuesday, July 16, and among the long list of television nominees was the Queen Bey, nominated in the Variety Special categories for her Homecoming documentary, which documented the behind-the-scenes work that went into her iconic Coachella 2018 performance (lovingly called Beychella). The doc also provided the footage of the entire Beychella performance, because Beyoncé is a giving queen.

The Netflix special (for which Bey also dropped a live-recorded album of the Coachella performance the same day) was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Directing (that's directing nom for Bey, right there!), Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Costumes for Variety. Can you believe?!

Naturally, this has pleased the Beyhive, her loyala fanbase. Her fans are so excited for the nominations the special received. Their tweets make it clear that they feel her nominations are hard-earned and well deserved. It's honestly a wonderful documentary. Try and watch it without feeling motivated to get your a** up and work harder than you ever have before. Just try! I dare you!

The Beyhive is all abuzz with joy over Bey's nominations.

It's a huge day to be part of the Beyhive. Not only was Queen Bey nominated for six Emmys today, but she also released the tracklist for her Lion King: The Gift album, and an interview with Bey and Robin Roberts on Good Morning America about The Lion King is airing on ABC.

Think about that Beyoncé news: an album tracklist that Bey completely curated herself (Miss Blue Ivy Carter has her own song on it, by the damn way), six Emmy nominations, and a rare interview with the queen. When I say she's a giving queen, I goddamn mean it!!

Let's also think about all the work Beyoncé has released so far in 2019: A Netflix documentary (aka TV), a live-recorded album (aka music), a Disney live-action remake that she stars in (aka film), and an original concept album for said film (aka more music). She has has snagged her Emmy nominations for the TV side of her work, and with the rest of the work she has created, she could literally get three out of the four components of an EGOT for her work this year. WHEN I TELL YOU I AM OVERWHELMED!

Could you f*cking imagine if Beyoncé won an Emmy, a Grammy, and an Oscar in one award season circuit?! The only thing her work this year wouldn't apply to would be the Tonys, but "Single Ladies" is part of the Moulin Rouge Broadway show song list, so like, she could quasi win a Tony for that. I am... reeling. Bey clearly wants to have a year like Lady Gaga just had with A Star Is Born, so let's give it to her, award show voters!! She deserves it!! I am not biased!!