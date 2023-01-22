Still slapped, though.
The queen has returned. After a five-year hiatus, Beyoncé took to the stage on Jan. 21 for a concert that left everyone in the audience at the grand opening ceremony of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai scream-crying into their Champagne flutes.
The hour-long set, which marked Beyonce’s first live show since her 2018 Coachella performance, was filled with a nostalgia-inducing setlist, multiple outfit changes, and even a special guest appearance. Yet there was still one thing noticeably missing.