Taylor Swift’s longest relationship was also her most private, but Swifties just got a ton of new insight into how it might have ended. On Nov. 29, Swift finally put her Midnights B-side “You’re Losing Me” on streaming, and to celebrate the release, the song’s producer Jack Antonoff shared a bit about its backstory. The gut-wrenching breakup ballad has always been heavily believed to be about Swift’s breakup with Joe Alwyn, so when Antonoff revealed the song was written much earlier than fans thought, it changed up the entire timeline.

To celebrate the streaming release of “You’re Losing Me,” Antonoff shared a throwback photo of Swift eating raisins and drinking wine at his home on Dec. 5, 2021. The producer wrote that it was on this very day he and Swift wrote and recorded the song.

Antonoff might not have realized it when he posted, but this was a huge revelation for Swifties. Swift’s breakup with Alwyn became public knowledge in April 2023, which was followed by her release of “You’re Losing Me” the next month. Given the timing, it didn’t take long for Swifties to connect the bonus track all about someone coping with the end of a long-term relationship with Swift and Alwyn’s breakup.

At the time, fans assumed Swift had written the song fairly recently. But now we know that isn’t the case — which suggests Swift and Alwyn may have been dealing with relationship problems years before their split.

Antonoff’s bit of insight put Swift and Alwyn’s timeline into a whole new light. If Swift recorded “You’re Losing Me” in 2021, then she would have already been thinking about a potential breakup at that time. It also gave entirely new context to some of Swift’s posts at the time, like when she mournfully sang “Champagne Problems” in a wedding dress a few weeks prior.

It also prompted fans to reconsider her 2022 album Midnights, on which Alwyn is credited as a co-writer for multiple songs. Specifically, Swift has spoken about how “Lavender Haze” was inspired by her relationship with Alwyn, which made fans believe it was a romantic love song. But now, Swifties are pointing out it may not be as romantic as it first seemed.

Of course, Swift is happily in a new relationship now, but it sounds like her love story was in peril a lot longer than fans realized before this year.