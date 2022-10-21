85 Taylor Swift Midnights Lyrics For Haunting Instagram Captions
Dear reader, these lines are lost in the labyrinth of my mind.
Taylor Swift’s 10th album Midnights is finally here, and “Dear Reader,” please check on your favorite Swiftie, because they’re all currently in shambles. She had everyone up all night awaiting a special 3 a.m. surprise, which turned out to be seven more bonus songs — because Swift’s pen never tires. After months of piecing together this “mastermind’s” clues, all these new lyrics are raising even more easter eggs to mull over in the middle of the night. We know you’ve had Midnights on repeat since the middle of the night, so we did the work for you so you can take a nap. Check out these 85 Taylor Swift Midnights lyrics to use for haunting captions that are so relatable.
Like any other classic Swift record, Midnights invites us into the most intimate thoughts in her diary, but somehow, it sounds like we’re reading our own at the same time. The moody, boppy album is everything we love from Taylor wrapped into one perfect collection of stories; The joyous romance from Lover, serpent-tongue karmic promises from Reputation, irresistible dance beats from 1989, and the life lessons we loved in Folklore and Evermore. This fall, you may be falling in love to the tune of “Snow On The Beach (Featuring Lana Del Rey),” or you and your besties might be “dressin’ for revenge” because you’re in your “Vigilante Sh*t” eras. You may be suffering a series of sleepless nights, tossing, turning, and dancing to anthems like “Anti-Hero,” or finding your light in the middle of the night because you know that when you walk into a room, you can “still make the whole place shimmer.”
Whether she’s writing with her sacred fountain, quill, or glitter pens, Swift’s specialty is weaving poetic lyrics together. She “laid the groundwork, and then, just like clockwork,” Taylor’s throwing shade, lost in lust, and making sense of growing up, and these enchanting one-liners from the new Midnights album will keep you up at night. They’ll come in handy for captioning your dim-lit nighttime pics or all the spooky fall moments you want to post on the ‘Gram.
It’s safe to say that these Taylor Swift lyrics will be “lost in the labyrinth of my mind” for many nights to come. Whichever new musical masterpiece off of Midnights describes where you’re at in life right now — in a scary-accurate way — these Midnights lyrics cut like a knife for haunting Instagram captions this Taylor season.
- “I should not be left to my own devices…” – “Anti-Hero”
- “I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me.” – “Lavender Haze”
- “They're bringing up my history, but you weren't even listening.” – “Lavender Haze”
- “We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf, 'cause we lost track of time again.” – “Maroon”
- “Sobbing with your head in your hands, ain't that the way sh*t always ends?” – “Maroon”
- “Looked up at the sky and it was (Maroon).” – “Maroon”
- “I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser.” – “Anti-Hero”
- “Midnights become my afternoons.” – “Anti-Hero”
- “When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the peopleI've ghosted stand there in the room.” – “Anti-Hero”
- “I wake up screaming from dreaming, one day I'll watch as you're leaving, 'cause you got tired of my scheming.” – “Anti-Hero”
- “It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me.” – “Anti-Hero”
- “I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror, It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero.” – “Anti-Hero”
- “Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism, like some kind of congressman?” – “Anti-Hero”
- “I saw flecks of what could've been lights, but it might just have been you.” – “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)”
- “Life is emotionally abusive, and time can't stop me quite like you did.” – “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)”
- “And it's like snow at the beach, weird but f*cking beautiful.” – “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)”
- “Flying in a dream, stars by the pocketful.” – “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)”
- “My smile is like I won a contest.” – “Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)”
- “I touch my phone as if it's your face.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “I didn't choose this town, I dream of getting out, there's just one who could make me stay.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “Something different bloomed, writing in my room.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “You're on your own, kid, you always have been.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “The jokes weren't funny, I took the money.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “'Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned, everything you lose is a step you take.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain. He wanted a bride, I was making my own name.” – “Midnight Rain.”
- “I broke his heart 'cause he was nice.” – “Midnight Rain.”
- “He was sunshine, I was midnight rain.” – “Midnight Rain.”
- “All of me changed like midnight.” – “Midnight Rain.”
- “And I never think of him, except on midnights like this.” – “Midnight Rain.”
- “'Cause I don't remember who I was, before you painted all my nights a color I've searched for since.” – “Question...?”
- “Can I ask you a question?” – “Question...?”
- “Half-moon eyes, bad surprise, did you realize out of time?” – “Question...?”
- “Got swept away in the grey.” – “Question...?”
- “Does it feel like everything's just like second best after that meteor strike?” – “Question...?”
- “And what's that that I heard? That you're still with her? That's nice, I'm sure that's what's suitable.” – “Question...?”
- “You did some bad things, but I'm the worst of them.” – Vigilante Shit
- “They say looks can kill and I might try.” – Vigilante Shit
- “Lately I've been dressin' for revenge.” – Vigilante Shit
- “I don't start shit, but I can tell you how it ends.” – Vigilante Shit
- “The lady simply had enough.” – Vigilante Shit
- “Baby love, I think I've been a little too kind, didn't notice you walkin' all over my peace of mind.” – “Bejeweled”
- “Puttin' someone first only works when you're in their top five.” – “Bejeweled”
- “Best believe I'm still bejeweled, when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” – “Bejeweled”
- “Familiarity breeds contempt so put mе in the basement, whеn I want the penthouse of your heart.” – “Bejeweled”
- “Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real nice.” – “Bejeweled”
- “And I miss you, but I miss sparklin’.” – “Bejeweled”
- “Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky, but some guy said my aura's moonstone.” – “Bejeweled”
- “What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine.” – “Bejeweled”
- “Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out.” – “Labyrinth”
- “I'll be gettin' over you my whole life.” – “Labyrinth”
- “Oh, I'm fallin' in love, I thought the plane was goin' down, how'd you turn it right around?” – “Labyrinth”
- “Lost in the labyrinth of my mind.” – “Labyrinth”
- “You know how much I hate that everybody just expects me to bounce back, just like that.” – “Labyrinth”
- “Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.” – “Karma”
- “Karma's a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not?” – “Karma”
- “Karma takes all my friends to the summit.” – “Karma”
- “All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing.” – “Sweet Nothing”
- “Once upon a time, the planets and the fates, and all the stars aligned, you and I ended up in the same room at the same time.” – “Mastermind”
- “I laid the groundwork, and then, just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in the line.” – “Mastermind”
- “What if I told you I'm a mastermind?” – “Mastermind”
- “'Cause we were born to be the pawnIn every lover's game.” – “Mastermind”
- “No one wanted to play with me as a little kid so I've been scheming like a criminal ever since, To make them love me and make it seem effortless.” – “Mastermind”
- “I'm only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause I care.” – “Mastermind”
- “Maybe it was ego swinging, maybe it was her, flashes of the battle come back to me in a blur.” – “The Great War”
- “All that blood shed, crimson clover, sweet dream was over.” – “The Great War”
- “Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears, every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness.” – “Bigger The Whole Sky”
- “You were bigger than the whole sky, you were more than just a short time, snd I've got a lot to pine about.” – “Bigger The Whole Sky”
- “What could've been, would've been you.” – “Bigger The Whole Sky”
- “I'm so in love that I might stop breathing.” – “Paris”
- “Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours.” – “Paris”
- “I wanna brainwash you into loving me forever.” – “Paris”
- “High infidelity, put on your records and regret me.” – “High Infidelity”
- “You know there's many different ways that you can kill the one you love, the slowest way is never loving them enough.” – “High Infidelity”
- “I think there's been a glitch.” – “Glitch”
- “And I'm not even sorry, nights are so starry, blood moonlit.” – “Glitch”
- “And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil at 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven.” – “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
- “And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts, memories feel like weapons.” – “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
- “But lord you made me feel important, and then you tried to erase us.” – “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
- “If clarity's in death, then why won't this die?” – “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
- “I regret you all the time.” – “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
- “Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts, give me back my girlhood, it was mine first.” – “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
- “Dear reader, if it feels like a trap, you're already in one.” – “Dear Reader”
- “No one sees when you lose when you're playing solitaire.” – “Dear Reader”
- “Dear reader, get out your map, pick somewhere and just run. Dear reader, burn all the files, desert all your past lives and if you don't recognize yourself, that means you did it right.” – “Dear Reader”