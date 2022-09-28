These Iconic Taylor Looks Make The Perfect Halloween Costumes

With fall finally here, there are two major holidays on the horizon: Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, and Halloween. So why not combine them both and celebrate Swift’s new album release on Oct. 21 with a Halloween costume devoted to the singer?

In the last 12 months, Swift has stunned in countless outfits. Seriously, I’m still daydreaming about that polished, velvet suit she wore to her All Too Well film premiere. Even some of the star’s unconventional looks have turned heads and landed on the Swifties’ moodboards, like her violet purple cap and gown moment from her NYU graduation this summer.

With Halloween around the corner, here are a few swoon-worthy looks to channel from the Midnights star, including a few early looks from the Midnights era.

The Red (Taylor’s Version) Album Cover

Last year, Swift added another sonic hit to her growing Swiftiverse. In November 2021, Swift dropped the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album: Red (Taylor’s Version). The album included her legendary 10-minute version of “All Too Well” that preceded a short film of the same name.

Throughout the Red re-release era, Swift boasted several stunning fall looks, such as this cozy trench coat number featured on the album cover.

To recreate this look, start with a rust-colored newsboy cap.

Of course, a knee-length wool trench coat is a must for this costume.

Finally, toss on some sheer, metallic pinstripe tights. Fans can snag a similar pair of Simply Vera Vera Wang tights at Kohl’s for $20.

Swift’s LBD Graduation Outfit

In May 2022, Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University in chic style. The singer — who also delivered a memorable commencement speech to her fellow NYU graduates — donned a floor-length purple cap and gown, leopard pumps, and her signature cherry red lip.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

To begin the look, you’ll definitely need to purchase the main attraction: A violet graduation gown.

A graduation gown wouldn’t be official without a stole, of course. Though Swift’s stole seems to have a velvet fabric, this satin alternative from Amazon will still do the trick.

Then, don a velvet black doctoral tam, featuring a gold tassel.

To complete the fit, toss on your favorite block-heeled leopard pumps. This retro number from Fashion Nova is slightly different than the pair Swift wore. While it boasts an open-toe finish, they’re still the same mule silhouette Swift wore.

Swift’s Chandelier Moment At The 2022 VMAs

Swift made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Award in August and left everyone stunned with her crystal, flapper-styled Oscar De La Renta dress.

She also kept the crystal aura flowing throughout her look without overdoing it. She paired the dress with chandelier-inspired Christian Louboutin heels, a bold lip, and sparkling eyeliner.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To get this look, start by purchasing this rhinestone-embedded mini dress from Meshki.

Then, pair the dress with a classic diamond heel.

Or, for those looking to bring the ultimate bling to this outfit and splurge a little, pick up these bejeweled heels from Fashion Nova.

Swift’s Glitzy Ensemble From The 2022 VMAs After-Party

The 2022 VMAs was definitely a star-studded night for Swift and in more ways than one. After winning three awards and teasing her upcoming Midnights album at the music event, Swift attended an after-party in a dazzling number.

The Evermore singer wore a royal blue romper complete with silver, embroidered stars and a heart-shaped neckline. She complimented the vibrant leotard with a white fur coat, silver Alexander McQueen platforms, and minimal jewelry.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This faux fur jacket from Boohoo is the perfect first step toward achieving this glitzy look.

Though Swift wore a blue romper, you can always opt for this silk dress from Cider. Especially with this cinched waist design? Ugh, talk about gorgeous.

If you want to keep that star-soaked vibe without embroidering stars into the dress, this $24 glittery number also from Cider is just as stunning. The blue shade in this second option is more on the iridescent side; however, according to Cider, the hue is structured to change in different lighting.

Lastly, slip on these rhinestone platforms from ASOS to complete the soaring look.

Swift’s Moody Midnights Album Cover

It’s time to officially enter ‘sad girl fall’ with a shimmery blue look. While announcing Midnights would release on Oct. 21, Swift revealed the album’s moody cover art on Instagram. In the caption, the singer described the forthcoming record as “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.”

If you’re not feeling like breaking the bank with a full costume, this is a simple Swift-inspired makeup look that still manages to be instantly recognizable.

If you don’t own an eyeshadow palette filled with cool-toned blues and transitional browns, then you’ll want to purchase one. This compact Cookies ‘N Dreams palette from e.l.f. will certainly do the trick.

Slip on your favorite minimal accessories, carry a lighter, and put on a nude lip, and you’re ready to own the spooky night all (mid)night long.