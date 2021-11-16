Swifties Are Losing It Over Taylor's Acoustic Live 10-Min "All Too Well" Version

Swifties have been very blessed following the Nov. 12 release of Red (Taylor’s Version). After the album arrived, Swift followed-up with a performance on Saturday Night Live and a surprise music video for her song “I Bet You Think About Me.” But Swift didn’t stop there, and the Red magic continued when she delivered a jaw-dropping acoustic version of “All Too Well” (the 10-minute version, of course) on Nov 15. It’s a must-listen for Swifties everywhere for one major reason.

Swift first released “All Too Well” in 2012 as part of her Red album, but the 10-minute version of the track never saw the light of day until she re-released the album. And while the elongated version of the track is flawless, the new, acoustic version is truly something special. It marked the first time Swift performed the song live, and the track includes fan reactions in the background, making it even more emotional. Swift took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to share a little background about the acoustic recording.

“The first ever performance of All Too Well (10 min version) was at the AMC 13 theater in front of 400 fans,” she wrote. “We recorded the acoustic performance so now we can all experience it together.”

Swifties will have to pay to hear the track in full, but they can get a first-listen thanks to a preview on Apple Music. Oh, and if you have yet to hear the OG version of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version),” you can do so below.

The acoustic version of the song seems to be stealing Swifties’ hearts at lightning speed, and Twitter was flooded with reactions to the live version of the track.

“Acoustic all too well 10 min version was actually all I ever needed,” one fan tweeted after listening.

Another insisted the acoustic version is “so much better” than the original.

All in all, Swifties simply couldn’t get enough. You can see the best reactions to the acoustic version below.

Fans also lost it when Swift performed the song on Saturday Night Live. If there’s one thing Swift knows how to do, it’s how to create a viral moment, and it doesn’t seem like the hype surrounding the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” will slow anytime soon.