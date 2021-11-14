Taylor Changed The SNL Rules To Perform All 10 Minutes Of "All Too Well" Live

Taylor Swift gave a Saturday Night Live performance like no other as the musical guest on Nov. 13, and fans are going wild over it. The singer performed an acoustic rendition of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” for the first time ever — just a day after she released it on her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), as well as the All Too Well short film. As her fifth time as a musical guest on the show, Swift decided to break from SNL tradition by only performing the entirety of “All Too Well,” rather than the usual two tunes. You’ll want to watch Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” SNL performance video to see why it is going to be remembered for years to come.

Instead of the two performances that SNL musical guests typically give — one prior to the Weekend Update segment and one later on in the show — Swift switched things up and only performed the newly released “All Too Well” during the show’s Nov. 13 episode. Of course, since the 10-minute rendition is longer than usual songs, it totally made sense that Swift decided to only take the stage once.

As she performed “All Too Well,” her short film of the same name, which premiered on Nov. 12, was shown behind her. Swift’s SNL performance was certainly dreamy, with singer donning an all-black outfit as autumn leaves and winter snow fell around her. As Swift belted the emotional tunes (which is all about a tough breakup) and played the guitar, leaves slowly fell from the sky and completely covered the stage’s ground. By the end of the 10-minute performance, fall had turned to winter and falling snow began to cover the leaves.

In case you missed it, the short film All Too Well, which was both written and directed by Swift, dropped on Nov. 12 and instantly went viral. It stars Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O'Brien, chronicling different stages of a heated relationship between two lovers. Since “All Too Well” is rumored to be about Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, fans have been speculating that the whole visual is a reference to the stars’ short-lived romance in 2010.

With the recent release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and her passionate appearance on SNL, it’s clear that Swift is back.