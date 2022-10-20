Can you believe it’s been almost two years since Taylor Swift last graced the world with a brand new studio album? That’s practically an eternity when you consider that she released three albums between August 2019 and December 2020 (Lover, Folklore, and Evermore). But, as we approach the highly anticipated debut of her 10th studio album, the meaning of Midnights’ release date is starting to become more clear from an astrological perspective.

Any diehard Swiftie knows that nothing is coincidence when it comes to Taylor Swift; the 32-year-old Grammy winner constantly uses easter eggs to keep fans on their toes. And it seems like the same can be said for Midnights, which the singer has described as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.” This is a pretty on-brand description of an album that’s being released just four days shy of a very powerful Scorpio solar eclipse. Spoiler alert: T-Swift’s a Scorpio rising.

Though she identifies as a Sagittarius sun, Swift’s affiliation with her rising sign has come into play with past music releases. [Take the release date of Evermore, the singer’s last album; it was released on Dec. 11, 2020, while the moon was in Scorpio. It’s all starting to add up.] As a Scorpio rising, the moon traveling through this sign the day of an album release signifies putting some of her deepest emotions on display — something T. Swift is definitely known for. With Midnights coming out ahead of the Scorpio solar eclipse, the super-charged effects of this lunation symbolizes the singer liberating herself from the deep, intense emotions she’s been keeping under wraps the last couple years. (Fun fact: many Swifties speculate that this album has been in the works for quite some time).

What Is The Meaning Of The 2022 Scorpio Solar Eclipse?

In astrology, eclipses are rare, powerful lunations that coincide with pretty major shifts. With the upcoming solar eclipse taking place in a fixed water sign that’s all about transformation, emotional release, and embracing your inner power, Oct. 21 makes the perfect release date for a transformative and emotional album. Since Midnights is a collection of songs written in the middle of the night, Swift is bound to reveal some emotions that have yet to see the light of day. Considering the magnitude of the upcoming solar eclipse, it makes total sense. Solar eclipses signify a new chapter starting, but before it can officially begin, a certain level of purging must be done, which is exactly what the Swift seems to be doing with her 10th studio release.

How Taylor Swift’s Birth Chart Aligns With Midnights’ Album Release Date

On Oct. 25, a solar eclipse will take place in the protective, emotionally intense sign of Scorpio, which happens to fall in Swift’s first house of self-expression and identity. Midnights is certain to be an album that reveals a side of the singer that she has kept hidden. It’s also speculated to address her highly publicized feud between her, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. (Fun fact: Midnights is being released on Kim K’s birthday.) Swift is known for being notoriously private, but it appears as if this album may provide her an opportunity to be open and vulnerable (even more so than usual). Scorpio is a sign all about keeping the cards close to your chest, for fear of your opponent catching on to your next move — but this eclipse is the perfect opportunity for Taylor to lay her cards down flat, and promptly end the game by telling her side of the story. Since Scorpio is a sign all about taking control of your own narrative and embracing personal power, something tells me that Midnights will be quite the finale.