Taylor Revealed Major Secrets About The 3 Ways She Categorizes Her Songs

To celebrate the upcoming release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, Taylor Swift created three playlists that take a look back at some of the greatest songs in her discography. These playlists, which are available on Apple Music, are called Fountain Pen Lyrics, Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics, and Quill Lyrics. According to a press release, they’re named after the tool Swift “imagined herself holding” when writing those lyrics.

“Most of my lyrics are Fountain Pen lyrics,” Swift told Apple Music. “They’re modern personal stories, written like poetry, about those moments you remember all too well where you can see, hear, and feel everything in screaming detail.” She added that Fountain Pen Lyrics “paint a vivid picture of a situation” by describing little things like “chipped paint on the door frame” or “the incense dust on the vinyl shelf.”

Curious to know which of your favorite songs made the playlist? Well, Swift hinted at one of them already by saying the playlist is made up of stories “about those moments you remember all too well.” Yes, the playlist includes the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” during which Swift alludes to her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal with details like her infamous red scarf, as well as their age gap.

Swift’s Fountain Pen Lyrics playlist also features fan-favorite tracks like “Betty,” “The Archer,” and “Cornelia Street,” which fans theorize is about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Meanwhile, Swift describes her Glitter Gel Pen songs as having “lyrics that make you want to dance, sing, and toss glitter around the room.” Of course, tracks like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “22 (Taylor’s Version)” made the cut. “[These songs] remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days,” Swift said.

Lastly, Swift said her Quill Pen Lyrics playlist is made up of songs that feel “old fashioned” due to having “antiquated” wording. “Willow,” “Carolina,” and “Evermore” belong to this category.

Listen to Swift’s three playlists on Apple Music now.