Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” Lyrics Are Honestly Her Best Ones Yet

At midnight on June 14, Taylor Swift gifted fans with a new song off her upcoming album Lover. And, honestly? It's the present Swift's fans have been waiting for for years. You can dance to it, it has serious pop-anthem potential, it claps back at haters, AND it sends a powerful message to society. What more could you ask for from Taylor? The lyrics for Taylor Swifts "You Need To Calm Down" are arguably her best ones yet.

This is Swift's second single off her Lover album. On April 26, she dropped the music video for "ME!" with Brendan Urie. Swift typically releases her songs and videos together, but she has a reason for waiting on this one. The video for "You Need To Calm Down" will be released on Good Morning America on Monday, June 17. During an Instagram Live on June 13, she explained, "I wanted you to hear the song first, then see the video. Because the video is very worth the wait. There's a lot going on in the video so I wanted that to be a separate discovery."

Swift did release a lyric video, though, presumably so fans can start mentally and emotionally prepping for official music video.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

Here's the first verse:

You are somebody that I don't know

But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón

And I'm just like damn it's 7 A.M.

Say it in the street, that's a knock-out

But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out

And I'm just like, "Hey, are you OK?"

Then the pre-chorus:

And I ain't tryna mess with your self-expression

But I've learned a lesson that stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun

And snakes and stones never broke my bones

Then the chorus:

So oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

You need to calm down, you're being too loud

And I'm just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm down

Here comes the second verse:

You are somebody that we don't know

But you're comin' at my friends like a missile

Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD)

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark age

Just makin' that sign must've taken all night

Second pre-chorus:

You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace

And control your urges to scream about the people you hate

'Cause shade never made anybody less gay

The chorus again:

So oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

You need to calm down, you're being too loud

And I'm just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm down

Bridge

And we see you over there on the internet

Comparing all the girls who are killing it

But we figured you out

We all know now we all got crowns

You need to calm down

One last chorus:

So oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

You need to calm down, you're being too loud

And I'm just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm down

I mean... really? It doesn't get better than this.