Taylor Swift has taken over the internet again, and this time, it's because she surprised fans with her ninth studio album Evermore. Fans weren't prepared for new music so soon after Folklore, which released in July, so they had no idea the record was even coming. After going through the entire project, Swifties think they've found a few lyrics about Joe Alwyn on Taylor Swift's Evermore. The actor has been Swift's muse plenty of times before, so you can't blame fans for thinking the star did it again.

From "London Boy" and "Cornelia Street" to "Paper Rings" and "King of My Heart," fans speculate there are a number of songs in Swift's discography that have been inspired by Alwyn. The reason fans think this is because of all the easter eggs Swift hides throughout her lyrics that hint at her relationship with him.

A day before Evermore's release, fans actually thought Swift hinted she married Alwyn in her "Willow" photo teaser, which showed her wearing what appeared to be a wedding dress. Now that the album is here in full, fans can't help but think some of her songs are about Alwyn.

"Willow"

Ahead of dropping her "Willow" music video, Swift explained during a live chat the song is "about intrigue, desire and the complexity that goes into wanting someone." She added it "sounds like casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you (an oddly specific visual)."

While she said her Evermore songs are based on fictional characters' perspectives, Swift may have snuck in a reference toward her real-life love. In the intro, she sings about someone who finally broke through her walls: "I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night/ Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife."

She also repeats the line, "Hey, that's my man," throughout the song.

The clearest indication "Willow" is about Alwyn, however, is in the title itself. In August, the couple took a trip to Utah, where there's a Willow Lake Trail. Alwyn shared a picture of their date on Instagram. The forest setting looks very similar to Swift's Folklore and Evermore imagery.

"Tis' The Damn Season"

This song is about Swift missing someone during the holidays. Considering she's always travelling the world, some of the lyrics could be about the singer being apart from Alwyn due to their busy schedules. "Now I'm missing your smile, hear me out," Swift sings. "The heart I know I'm breakin' is my own/ To leave the warmest bed I've ever known."

"Ivy"

Adding onto the marriage rumors between Swift and Alwyn is "Ivy." Fans think Swift hinted she's a married woman with the line, "So tell me to run / Or dare to sit and watch what we'll become / And drink my husband's wine." Of course, the "husband" part could just be one of those fictional lines Swift Swift mentioned, but the other romantic lyrics in the song have fans thinking it's totally about Alwyn.

In the intro, Swift sings, "In from the snow/ Your touch brought forth an incandescent glow," which could be a nod towards someone special who touched Swift's life.

"Long Story Short"

"Long Story" short has Swift referencing a past boyfriend who was "the wrong guy." During the chorus and bridge, Swift appears to have found another lover. "Now I'm all about you/ I'm all about you/... No more keepin' score/ Now I just keep you warm."

"Closure"

In "Closure," Swift says she got an ex-boyfriend's letter that was meant to bring her "closure" on her past relationship. However, Swift doesn't need it because she's much happier now (maybe with Alwyn?). "Yes, I got your letter/ Yes, I'm doing better/ I know that it's over, I don't need your closure," Swift sings.

"Evermore"

Finally, "Evermore" may be about Alwyn because of the "Willow" callback. During the bridge, Swift sings, "When I was shipwrecked, I thought of you/ In the cracks of light/ I dreamed of you," which is similar to the "Willow" intro.

Despite many of her songs being about fictional characters and events, Swift's Evermore still has Alwyn written all over it.