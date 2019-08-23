The Meaning Of Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" Will Make Your Heart Melt

Taylor Swift's Lover album is out, and the rest of the Swifties and I can't deal right now. The album's title pretty much describes all the songs, since they're all about love, obviously, but each one is about a different kind of love. Take "ME!," for example. That song is all about loving and accepting yourself, while "Paper Rings" is about falling head-over-heels with someone so much that you want to marry them. Meanwhile, "You Need To Calm Down" is about spreading love and kindness with those around you. The whole album is full of happiness and romance and fans are totally obsessed with it. That's right. Lover is one of those no-skip albums because all 18 of the tracks are absolutely beautiful, especially "Cornelia Street," which has a really special meaning attached to it. You definitely need to know the meaning of Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" because it will make your heart melt.

"Cornelia Street" is track number nine on Lover, which means that it's right smack in the middle of all this music goodness. After fans are done bopping to "Paper Rings," they get sent right into their feelings when they get to "Cornelia Street." Before I get to the actual meaning of the song, I think it would be a good idea to read some of its lyrics, right?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the first verse, Swift sings, "We were in the backseat, drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar. 'I rent a place on Cornelia Street,' I say casually in the car."

In the chorus, she also sings, "And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends. I'd never walk Cornelia Street again. That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend. I'd never walk Cornelia Street again. And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name."

Hmm, so from these lyrics, it sounds like Swift once rented a place on Cornelia Street, and that street was in a city somewhere. Well, guess what? It turns out that actually happened. Cornelia Street is a real place and it's in New York City. According to an article by Curbed New York, Swift rented an apartment on Cornelia Street in 2016 while her Tribeca residence was being renovated. Here's the best part: This was around the same time that Swift reportedly started dating Joe Alwyn.

So when Swift sings, "And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends. I'd never walk Cornelia Street again," she could be talking about how she really started to develop feelings for Alwyn, and if they were ever to breakup, she wouldn't be able to return to Cornelia Street because it would be too heartbreaking for her since they spent time so much time there. If that's true, that makes the song even sadder!

Now that "Cornelia Street" has been decoded, there's still another 17 tracks on the album to go. At this rate, I'm going to need a whole box of tissues because Swift really knows how to hit fans right in their feelings.