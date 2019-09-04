Home is where the heart is, but Taylor Swift loves the English. Swift's fans love Lover as much as Swift loves Joe Alwyn, but there's one song on the album that has been a particular talking point among Swifties and Londoners. In the track "London Boy," Swift sings about all of the places in London (where Alwyn lives) she loves to bop around to, dropping locations like Camden Market, Shoreditch, Highgate, Bond Street, and more. The thing is, it would be pretty impossible to hit up all of those London spots in one day like the song seemingly suggests. London's a big city! But Taylor Swift's comments about the "London Boy" timeline has cleared up all of the travel confusion.

In the first "London Boy" chorus, Swift sings,

You know I love a London boy / I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon / He likes my American smile / Like a child when our eyes meet, darling, I fancy you / Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates / So I guess all the rumors are true / You know I love a London boy / Boy, I fancy you (ooh)

Be sure to clock that she notes Camden Market (located in Northwest London) and Highgate (North London) in this chorus.

In the second chorus, the list of destinations expands. She sings about Brixton (in South London), Shoreditch (in East London), then she mentions Hackney (a district in East London) and Bond Street (an expensive shopping area in London's West End — aka England's Broadway) in the song's bridge. The last area in London she mentions is SoHo, which is also in the West End.

I lived in London for a brief time back in 2014, and let me tell ya, it would be the hardest and most expensive day ever to try and hit up all of these places in one day. Imagine how long you'd spend on public transit! I'm quivering at the thought.

And so were Londoners when this song first came out.

In an interview with BBC Radio, Swift cleared up the confusion about the timeline laid out in the "London Boy" lyrics. Don't worry, fam! She wasn't saying she likes to do all of those things in one day! The song, according to Swift, was meant to encapsulate all the things in London she's enjoyed doing over the last three years of her relationship with Alwyn.

“This is supposed to happen over the space of three years,” Swift said. “Somebody told me, ‘They think you’re talking about one day’, and I was like, ‘Oh no, you’d never make it. You wouldn’t make it. You’d make it in three years!’” Yes, precisely. Glad this got cleared up.

She also revealed in the interview that the inspiration for the song came in the middle of the night when she couldn't sleep.

“[I] just couldn’t sleep…I had an idea, it ended up being one I was really proud of later," she said.

She also clarified that the line in the song, "Babe, don't threaten me with a good time" was not a shout out to former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, who used to say that a lot on the English reality show.

“No, it’s just something my British friends say all the time, and they say it exactly like that, so forgive the impression," Swift said.

Thank you v much for the clarification, Taylor.