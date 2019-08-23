The time has come. Taylor Swift has officially dropped her seventh-studio album, Lover, which means Swifties can finally let out a sigh of relief because they no longer have to scramble for hints about the album. It was fun while it lasted, but c'mon, having the album's entire tracklist in front of us is way, way better. While fans have already heard tracks like "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down," there are a lot of new songs on Lover that have caught fans' attention, like "Paper Rings," which has fans asking one question: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn engaged? Whoa, I know that's a big question to ask, but fans are seriously convinced that it could be true.

First of all, "rings" is literally in the song's title, so there's that. But most importantly, the lyrics have fans gossiping about the song's potential message.

Here's the first verse:

The moon is high like your friends were the night that we first met / Went home and tried to stalk you on the internet / Now I’ve read all the books beside your bed / The wine is cold like the shoulder that I gave you in the street / Cat and mouse for a month or two or three / Now I wake up in the night and watch you breathe

Kiss me once cause you know I had a long night / Kiss me twice cause it’s gonna be alright / Three times cause I waited my whole life

Then here's the chorus:

I like shiny things but I’d marry you with paper rings / Uh uh, that’s right / Darling, you’re the one I want / I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this / Uh huh, that’s right / Darling, you’re the one I want / Paper rings in picture frames in dirty dreams / Oh, you’re the one I want

And the second verse:

In the winter in the icy outdoor pool / When you jumped in first, I went in too / I’m with you even if it makes me blue / Which takes me back to the color that we painted your brother’s wall / Honey, without all the exes, fights, and flaws / We wouldn’t be standing here so tall

Kiss you once cause I know you had a long night / Kiss you twice cause it’s gonna be alright / Three times cause you waited your whole life

Hmmm, what could this all mean? Obviously, Swift and Alwyn haven't confirmed anything. Heck, they've barely spoken about each other at all in public. They are really private when it comes to their relationship, so if you ask me, the odds of Swift publicly announcing her engagement with Alwyn are slim. But I don't know. That's why music is subjective. Lyrics could mean something entirely different than what they seem.

So with that in mind, take a listen to "Paper Rings."

See what I mean? It's hard to tell for sure what Swift is trying to get at, so until Swift or Alwyn confirm anything for real, let's not jump to conclusions, OK?