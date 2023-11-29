Swifties, it’s time to meet Taylor Swift at midnight again. When she released her late-night album in October 2022, the singer was trapped in insomnia’s tight embrace. Midnights, in her words, explored “13 sleepless nights” throughout her life — and recently, those restless moments became Grammy-nominated. Swift expanded on that concept with her 3am Edition, which included one hard-to-find vault track called “You’re Losing Me.” Now, she’s officially released the song for the sweetest reason.

On Nov. 29, Swift was crowned as Spotify’s Global Top Artist of the year. She celebrated the new accolade on X (formerly known as Twitter) that same day, and gave fans the greatest treat of all: making “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” available on streaming services.

“I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me,” she wrote. “I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”

This drop surprised fans, who — as Swift mentioned — had been advocating for this track to be officially released for months. “You’re Losing Me” originally appeared on Midnights (Late Night Edition), a CD-exclusive album that was released during her Eras Tour in May of this year. The weepy ballad was also available to purchase for 24 hours on Swift’s website; however, it didn’t launch on any streaming platforms at the time.

Though it was an Eras Tour exclusive, fans ~still~ became privy to “You’re Losing Me” on social media. According to one Swiftie, someone who purchased the Late Night Edition CD earlier this summer streamed the album on Spaces from their car. It seemed many fans tuned into the live session, as it wasn’t long until the track’s melancholic grandeur became a new favorite in the Swiftieverse.

“You’re Losing Me” pulses in a similar hue to Swift’s 3am Edition tracks, where she confronts the complicated throes of romance in a lighthearted yet nuanced way. Lush with Swift’s soft vocals (and her heartbeat as the main production), the nearly five-minute track sees the singer mourning the end of a relationship. She contemplates if their dying chemistry is worthy enough to resuscitate, and by the unnervingly silent outro, Swift realizes it’s too late. Her partner’s completely lost her love.

This gem tugged at fans’ heartstrings, especially since it was released one month after Swift reportedly ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn in April. With “You’re Losing Me” now available on Spotify and other music platforms, Swifties can freely stream this track until they become apart of her top 0.05% listeners next year — if they haven’t already.