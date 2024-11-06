Dave Portnoy & Josh Richards Release Zach Bryan Diss Track

Dave Portnoy isn’t finished shading Zach Bryan yet. At midnight on Nov. 6, Portnoy and Josh Richards released a diss track about the country singer. In the song, titled “Smallest Man,” the BFFs Podcast co-hosts get into all the rumors surrounding Brianna LaPaglia and Bryan’s tumultuous relationship and breakup.

The couple dated for over a year before Bryan was spotted on Raya in October. Soon after, he announced their breakup on Instagram, which LaPaglia said “blindsided” her. The song dives into this tense split, with lyrics like “Caught your pants on fire / Tinder, Bumble, Raya / Knew you was a liar” and “It’s about to get gory / Go and post it on your Instagram Story.”

Throughout the track, Richards and Portnoy also refer to Bryan as a “liar” and “cheatin’ a**” and make references to rumors about Bryan, revolving around his sex life and past relationships.

But that’s not the only tea they spilled. According to the song, Bryan “tried to split up Bri and Grace [O’Malley],” too. (BTW, during a Nov. 5 episode of Barstool’s Fishbowl, O’Malley said that Bryan was her “enemy.”)

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The song didn’t only cover Bryan’s relationship with LaPaglia. The lyrics also claimed that Bryan’s “whole band hates” him, and that the singer “kicked Peaches [Portnoy’s beloved dog] out of the dressing room” at his concert.

The BFFs co-hosts also referenced other bad PR moments in Bryan’s career. In the video, Portnoy and Richards took on the roles of cops, criticizing Bryan for his arrest in September 2023 (and even including the audio of his interaction with police).

There’s more. In July, there were rumors of Bryan ditching Noah Kahan’s concert where he was supposed to be a surprise guest. At the time, both singers denied any behind-the-scenes drama. But in the track, Portnoy and Richards insinuate that there could be more to that story. The song goes, “Even Noah knows you’re the real Kahan man.”

The drama continued in September when Bryan publicly insulted Taylor Swift, posting on X about preferring Kanye over her. Later, he wrote on IG Stories that he “wasn't coming for Taylor.” Portnoy recalls it this way in the song: “Think you’re on some sh*t / Tryna diss Taylor Swift / Did a hundo ‘gram stories apologizing like a b*tch.”

LaPaglia wasn’t featured in the song, but she did show it some love on Instagram. “You two are absolutely bat sh*t crazy. But I do pray my daughter has friends like you both one day,” she wrote.

LaPaglia is expected to discuss the breakup in more depth in a new episode of BFFs dropping on Nov. 7.