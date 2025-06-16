Becca Moore is being a problem this summer, and by that, she means prioritizing herself. “I went on a first date recently with a boy, and he asked if he could kiss me. I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t want to kiss.’ So I said no,” the 27-year-old tells me over Zoom from her home in Los Angeles. “That felt so empowering because I wasn't worried about his feelings being hurt. I was more worried about myself.” To someone else, this may not seem like a problem. “For me, this has been a revolution of realizing I can think about what I want."

The content creator and host of the For The Girls podcast has had many revelations as of late. After a public breakup with the first woman she’d ever dated, fellow influencer Shannon Beveridge, Moore took her 1.3 million TikTok followers along for her healing journey — sparking discourse about the real reason they broke up. (Initially, Moore said it was due to differing views on starting a family, but later revealed she felt pressured to say that.) “Maybe I was put on this earth to be a big sister figure for girls,” she says. “A year ago, I needed an example of someone telling the truth about their breakup.”

She knows this level of honesty may rub some people the wrong way. “Everyone's allowed to have their own perceptions,” she says. “One person can watch all of my podcast episodes and be like, ‘She's so annoying.’ But another person could watch it and be like, ‘Oh, I enjoy this.’ I can't really say anyone could be objectively wrong about me. Everyone's welcome to their own opinions.”

That’s also what “being a problem” means to her — not caring so much. Here, Moore dishes on her single summer mindset and what she’s learned on the other side of heartbreak.

Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Gallery Media Group

Elite Daily: You’re single and dating as an out queer person for the first time. How has that felt?

Becca Moore: I dated the first girl I was ever romantically interested in, and she was a public figure in the lesbian community. Coming out of that, I was scared at first. I felt like she had a hold on that space, and I wondered, “Where do I fit in here? If we broke up, who would ever want to date me?” But as time went on, I realized that wasn't the whole world. The queer community is so big, and there are so many different corners I can fit into.

It's fun to date now that I feel like I’m accepted fully as myself. Plus, now that I know I like girls, it’s been even more fun to be single, because the whole world is my oyster. I can date everyone for the first time, which makes problem summer more fun.

ED: Speaking of “problem summer” — what exactly does that mean?

BM: Being a problem is all about doing whatever I want. You can flirt with whoever — you're not loyal to one person if you’re single. Also, being a problem is being selfish. It’s about having boundaries and being like, "You can't treat me badly. You can't act like a f*ckboy and expect me to reply to your texts.” It’s knowing what you're worth and running with it.

ED: Flirting with everyone this summer is such a vibe.

BM: I want to date everyone, and I don't want to like anyone. I have many crushes, but I don’t like them enough to date them.

The apps are not good for the straight community.

ED: How do you find and maintain a crush?

BM: I think you can manufacture a crush anywhere, and maintain it by not knowing anything about them. Don't ask questions, because once you do, it’s all over.

I was at my favorite restaurant last week and saw the most beautiful girl I've ever seen. The host walked by, and I was like, "If you can set us up or figure out any information on her, I will Venmo you." He got her name and then DM'd me her Instagram. Then the girl DM'd me, and now it feels like too much. Once it becomes real, I'm like, “I am not ready for all that.” But if she reads this, I'm going to DM you back eventually.

ED: How are you meeting new people, aside from the restaurant crush?

BM: I've given up on the apps. It's extremely bleak. Getting back on Raya and reading these bios, I was like, "Damn. I miss my ex. My ex would never write something like this." The men there also make me think that I'm not bi, I'm a lesbian. Then I go out and see a hot male server and I'm like, “I'm a little bit bi.” The apps are not good for the straight community.

I'm trying to meet people in the wild, and I'm asking friends if they know anyone. We should be treating the world like we are the main character. Just pretend like you're in a rom-com. That's what I'm going to start doing.

ED: You share your dating life very publicly, especially in the last few months. Do you worry about that impacting your prospects IRL?

BM: Storytelling is my forte. It’s creative and cathartic for me. I’m not trying to expose anyone — my goal is to give advice and help people feel less alone. If that were to deter someone from dating me, then I get it. Some people want to live private lives. I tend to date people who don't know anything about me, which I think is attractive. I’d rather someone be supportive of it, but in a different world.

Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for Gallery Media Group

ED: Do you ever share something and then get a vulnerability hangover when people start discussing it online?

BM: Only when I came out. It felt fun when I hard-launched with my girlfriend, but then it went viral, and I started getting texts from my older brother. I had forgotten to come out to him. My old teachers were seeing it. I got a hangover from that, but then realized I didn’t actually care. Usually, when I'm posting about a vulnerable thing, it's not a spur-of-the-moment decision, and I've run it through 10 different group chats first.

It’s a strange feeling, but I’m not the only one sharing my life like this. I do wonder if one day, we’re all going to be like, "Damn, I should not have posted that." Five years ago, I didn't know I would be an influencer. I was a bartender in Ohio. So who knows who I'm going to be five years from now?

I'm trying to be OK with being misunderstood.

ED: What’s something you wish you could tell people who’ve criticized you?

BM: It’s hard to let go of wanting to tell the full story. I don't tell every single detail in order to protect other people, but sometimes I wish that I could bring people into my eyes and show them things. But then I'm like, "Why do I want that validation?" I’ve been letting go of that in therapy. I'm trying to be OK with being misunderstood.

ED: What can we expect from you in your next era?

BM: I have a new bikini collab with JMP The Label [by Juliette Porter of MTV’s Siesta Key], and I’m doing acting classes all summer. I would love to tell stories that aren't mine anymore for a second.

ED: Are you manifesting anything?

BM: Reneé Rapp to come on my podcast. That girl at the restaurant to be the love of my life. And maybe we all manifest for me to be in some type of acting project. That'd be awesome.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.