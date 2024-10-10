TikTok has something new for you to try: a beverage not-so-creatively referred to as “protein Diet Coke” or “protein diet soda.” As the name suggests, the drink combines soda and protein milk, making for a creamy concoction.

Since it’s the latest recipe taking over the FYP, I simply had to try it to find out whether it lives up to the hype.

The History Of Protein Diet Coke

Creator Rebecca Gordon (@beccers_gordonn) popularized protein Diet Cokes after posting a TikTok of herself going to a local convenience store and making the viral mixture with soda and Fairlife’s Core Power vanilla milk.

“Welcome to Utah where protein Diet Coke is currently trending,” the creator captioned the video.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Made Dirty Sodas Trendy

The combo of soda and milk shouldn’t be too surprising for anyone who has found themselves on #MomTok or watched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu. Dirty sodas are a popular drink in Utah, especially among the Mormon community since its members typically avoid alcohol and coffee.

On Secret Lives, Demi Engemann says these specialty sodas are the “vice” of the Mormon wives who abstain from drinking alcohol. In Episode 5, she — alongside Layla Taylor and Jessi Ngatikaura — went to Swig, a popular soda shop in Utah, and ordered her go-to drink: a combination of sparkling water, sugar-free coconut syrup, sugar-free vanilla syrup, sugar-free raspberry syrup, sugar-free pineapple syrup, and coconut cream.

Hulu

That’s a bit more intricate than TikTok’s protein Diet Coke, which is so easy to make at home and now I understand why #MomTok loves it so much.

How To Make Protein Diet Coke

While Gordon’s exact recipe uses Fairlife’s Core Power, I had some protein milk at home from Premier Protein, so I used that instead. I combined the Premier Protein Nutritional Shake (in the cake batter flavor) with Diet Coke that I had on hand after trying out Dua Lipa’s viral pickle and jalapeño drink. That’s how easy it was to make.

My Honest Review Of TikTok’s Protein Diet Coke

I enjoy both protein milk and Diet Coke separately and knowing how popular dirty sodas are in Utah, I figured this had to be a delicious combo — and it was. It was basically a Coke float minus the ice cream on top. It reminded me of a milkshake, but more carbonated and less thick.

Unlike Dua Lipa’s Diet Coke pickle drink, where all the ingredients were fighting for attention, the protein milk and soda worked so well together. It was a delicious sweet treat that made me want to try other flavor combinations.

Some Sweet Alternatives

As much as I enjoy Diet Coke, I’m more of a regular Coca-Cola fan, so I would definitely want to try the cake batter protein shake with that.

Premier Protein also has a seasonal pumpkin spice flavor that I’m looking forward to trying for a fall-flavored drink, but I also want to try it with Fairlife’s Core Power, since that’s what Gordon uses.

If you’re trying to avoid caffeine, Gordon posted a second recipe on TikTok with Fanta orange soda and Fairlife’s Core Power vanilla milk, which I’m sure tastes like a creamsicle. You could also get a caffeine-free root beer for a float-flavored sip.

The protein soda possibilities are seemingly endless, and I can’t wait to taste-test them all.