8 TikTok Recipes That’ll Leave A Lasting Impression On Your Date

Love letters? Adorable. Massages from your partner after a long day? Sweet. A surprise home-cooked meal from your date? Cue the wedding bells. While some people value words of affirmation or physical touch, for foodies, there’s nothing quite as special as enjoying a delicious dinner with a potential partner — whether they’re the chef or the taste tester. In fact, according to a poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by One Poll on behalf of snack company Farm Rich, 64% said that food is their love language. Nearly half (48%) of culinary artists say their go-to way to make their partner feel loved is by surprising them with their favorite meals. And, 25% even believe cooking is more meaningful than eating at a fancy restaurant, so you can go ahead and cancel that reservation.

If you also rank a home-cooked meal over an extravagant night out (and a pricey bill), swap your cookbooks for viral TikTok recipes that are proven to impress your date, whether it’s a nerve-wracking first meetup or an anniversary dinner. And don’t worry about not finding something you like — it doesn’t matter if your partner’s vegetarian, a meat lover, or a picky eater, there are endless recipes to try. Here are eight TikTok recipes that will leave your date speechless.

1. “Marry Me” Chicken Pasta

Yes, “Marry Me Chicken” is actually what TikTokers are calling this recipe after many claimed it works — and while I can’t promise they’ll be quite ready to say “I do” right after tasting this dish, I can guarantee that it’s everything they’d want in a chicken recipe and more. After boiling pasta and frying your chicken in a dry mixture of flour, salt, pepper, and paprika, combine your meat with noodles in heavy cream, butter, and a concoction of Italian seasonings. Turn on some jazz and you’ve got an experience comparable to that expensive Italian place you’ve been eyeing up for a long time.

2. A Viral TikTok Spaghetti

If you’re in the mood for lasagna but want to spice it up a bit, try out this viral spaghetti recipe. Topped with spaghetti sauce, Alfredo sauce, ground beef, garlic, and thick mozzarella cheese, this oh-so-delicious entree paired with fresh garlic bread and a glass of red wine is exactly what your date-night plans are missing. Plus, it only takes 30 minutes to cook, so instead of being stuck in the kitchen all night, you’ll actually get time to chat with your date.

3. A One-Pan Vegetarian Orzo Bake

Calling all vegetarians: This one-pan recipe from @Erekasfood is for you. After letting your veggies soak up olive oil and seasonings in the oven, add veggie stock, orzo, and stir. Take it out of the oven once again, sprinkle parmesan and mozzarella cheese into the mixture, and let it cook until the cheese is slightly brown. Serve it in a bowl on its own or on top of toasted bread and get ready to score major points with your plant-loving beau.

4. A Loaded Baked Potato Soup

What’s better than a cozy date night complete with soup and crackers to combat the cold weather that’s approaching fast? After browning some bacon, cut up your date’s favorite veggies and place them in the same pot that the bacon was just in — soak up all those flavors. Then, place some flour, chicken stock, milk, and potatoes in with the veggies and let it simmer for about 20 minutes. While that cooks, make one of these dessert recipes for later. Once the soup is done, add some cheese (whatever type your date prefers) and crispy bacon to complete the mixture.

5. A Gordon Ramsey-Approved Steak Sandwich

Who better to get your dinner recipes from than Gordon Ramsey himself? Start by toasting some freshly baked sourdough bread in a pan with olive oil. In the same pan, fry up a 6 oz. steak along with onions, greens, and seasonings. Once the steak is cooked medium rare, stack your sandwich with the onions, the meat, and whatever sauces, spices, or seasonings your date prefers. Drizzle the leftover sauce from the pan on top of your sandwiches for an extra zing.

6. Easy Los Taquitos Dorados

As easy as it is to DoorDash some Taco Bell, fight the urge and cook this taquitos recipe from @Oscarins_Kitchen. Cut up one red onion, two habaneros, squeeze in two limes, and sprinkle in some salt for taste. While that refrigerates for 20 minutes, combine two large boiled potatoes with sliced rotisserie chicken, and roll that into tortillas. Once the taquitos are fried, layer them with the onion and habaneros blend and serve it with guacamole and sour cream for a traditional Mexican meal.

7. Fried Volcano Shrimp

On TikTok, this recipe is known for converting shrimp haters, so if your date has the courage to give fish a go, tryout this volcano shrimp recipe. In a saucepan, combine buffalo sauce, brown sugar, honey, garlic, and rice vinegar and let that simmer. Dip the fresh shrimp into the wet batter first, then into the dry, and make sure they’re fully coated. Fry the shrimp until they’re perfectly golden, blend in the sauce, and plate it up with a bowl of rice and onions. This recipe has a permanent spot in our cookbook.

8. A Very Popular Chicken Cordon Bleu

Seeing that this recipe has over 51.1 million views on TikTok, you can definitely count on it to leave a lasting impression on your special guest. According to its creator, @Notorious_Foodie, it’s like a chicken schnitzel, but stuffed with ham and Gruyère cheese. After placing your chicken breasts onto cling film, add thin slices of honey roast ham and Gruyère cheese. Roll the combo up like a burrito and place it in the refrigerator for an hour. Dip it in flour and bread crumbs, fry it in oil until it’s golden brown, and create a sauce of cream, milk, butter, flour, cheese, and seasonings. Slice the chicken, drip the creamy sauce on top, serve with a potato of your choice, and ta-da! This process takes a bit longer than the other viral recipes, but it’s so worth it.