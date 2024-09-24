Here's Why The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Taylor & Dakota Broke Up

Things are over for Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, per Us Weekly. On Sept. 23, the outlet confirmed that the duo, whose relationship played out on Hulu’s The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, had called it quits after watching the show.

Previously, Paul told Us that watching the series back put strain on their relationship. “I would say we’re working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here,” she said. “We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.”

Paul also said that she was “heartbroken.” “It’s just a lot. I’m trying to cope,” she added.

According to her, Mortensen felt that show wasn’t the most accurate portrayal of their relationship. “He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn’t shown on the show,” she told Us. “He’s like, ‘I look like this *sshole to you while you’re pregnant, when that’s just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that’s not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I’m not.'”

Season 1 of the show garnered plenty of criticism for Mortensen’s behavior, and many critics labeled their relationship as toxic. On X, formerly called Twitter, one fan called out Mortensen for “stressing Taylor out during the most intense moment of her life.” The tweet continued, “She’s PREGNANT!!!!!! Why are you bothering her??????? She should be relaxing, not crying!!!!!!”

Reports of the breakup come only days after Paul hinted at the split on TikTok. “Not me slowly morphing into 2022 me,” she captioned a video of herself crying. (In 2022, Paul got divorced.)

Fellow castmates Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews responded to Paul’s video, showing their support. “This new chapter will be better than ever! Lean on us, we got you baby,” Neeley wrote. “Always here for you bb,” Matthews commented.