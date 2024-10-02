The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Season 2 Is Reportedly Confirmed

Get ready: The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives is coming back to Hulu for a second season, per TMZ. According to the outlet, the main cast of Season 1 — Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt — are all returning for the show’s Season 2, despite the drama that divided MomTok throughout Season 1.

Although Hulu hasn’t confirmed the update yet, it sounds like fans won’t have to wait too long to find out more. Per TMZ, the second season is already in pre-production, and filming in Utah will begin this October.

Neither Hulu nor the cast has addressed the report, but in a September interview with Bustle, Paul spoke about hoping for a second season. When asked where she sees herself going next, she said, “Honestly, I guess I'm just thinking for right now, Season 2. Short term. That would be fun.”

Matthews also teased the possibility of a second season. When asked about getting Season 2 in her TikTok comments section, she replied with a telling emoji: “👀.”

Even Leavitt, who was the villain this season, seemed open to the show continuing. During a Sept. 24 appearance on The Squeeze podcast, she said, “I’m excited for more seasons to go on because there was a lot of personal stories from individual women that were cut out from the show.” (At the time, she demurred when asked if she would return for Season 2, saying, “I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”)

A little refresher: Season 1 followed the lives of eight Mormon women who built social media followings as part of MomTok. The show explored the group’s dynamics and tensions, as each cast member had a different idea of what it meant to be a part of the Mormon religion. Whether they were self-identifying as saints or sinners or giving the gift of Fruity Pebbles, major drama ensued, primarily revolving around Leavitt’s role in the group.

The first season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger when Paul’s already-rocky relationship with Dakota Mortensen hit a rough patch. Paul had doubts about Mortensen’s romantic past — and the season wrapped with Neeley calling the other woman to find out the truth for her friend. Since then, Paul and Mortensen have reportedly broken up.

Here’s hoping fans of the show will get to see all that drama (and more) play out on Season 2.