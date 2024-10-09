Dua Lipa may be the queen of radical optimism, but it’s hard to be positive about her latest invention. On Saturday, Oct. 5, the singer shared a soda recipe she concocted that combined Diet Coke with pickle juice and jalapeños for a spicy and sour sip.

Despite the mixed reactions from the people in the video, including Lipa herself, I’m a fan of all the ingredients separately, so I wanted to try it for myself and, erh, let’s just say... I wish I could make it disappear like Houdini.

How To Make Dua Lipa’s Viral Diet Coke Concoction

The recipe, according to the “Training Season” crooner, is as simple as it sounds. Add a full can of Diet Coke to a cup of ice and mix in pickle juice and jalapeño sauce (specific measurements not provided).

Garnish your drink with additional pickles and sliced jalapeños, and voilà, you have Dua Lipa’s Diet Coke drink.

My Honest Review Of Dua Lipa’s Diet Coke Pickle Drink

In the TikTok, the Grammy winner shares her recipe with friends around the table, and you can tell from the video that it’s not a huge win for everyone. The reactions range from silent shocked faces to someone simply saying, “Oh, that one’s really pickle-y,” and that’s pretty much my review of the drink as well.

Lipa may be great at musical collabs, but her remixes in the kitchen aren’t doing it for me. I enjoy spicy margaritas and pickle-based cocktails, but Diet Coke does *not* blend well with the dill and jalapeño flavors.

The sweetness from the Diet Coke clashes with the sour pickle, so it feels like they’re both fighting for attention instead of working together to create something tasty.

Not-So-Critic’s Choice

I’m not alone in disliking it. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also tried Dua Lipa’s drink, and had to spit it out right away. Once he was able to catch his breath, he said, “Dua Lipa, for God’s sake girl, you’ll ruin your vocal cords.”

Dua Lipa responded to the TikTok by saying, “Gordon!! You're getting lost in the sauce!!!” That’s actually a great tip I would recommend as well. If you’re planning to make this drink at home, go light on the pickle juice and jalapeño sauce. A little really does go a long way.

TL;DR

Overall, Dua Lipa’s Diet Coke pickle drink, which she’s yet to name, is... OK. It wasn’t the worst thing I’ve ever tried, but it was a drink I had to nurse for a bit before finishing; the sweet, sour, and spicy flavors are too much at odds for a cohesive beverage I’d want to sip on again.

It is as interesting as you’d expect, so try it if you’re an adventurous foodie, but don’t expect it to be your go-to order. Just do it for the plot.