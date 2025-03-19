Season 3 of The White Lotus is really starting to pick up, with some tension, gossip, and ~brotherly love~. With just a few more episodes until the finale on April 6, you may be getting serious with your watch parties. To keep your guests hydrated, Saint James Iced Tea has a limited-edition beverage inspired by the hit HBO Max series.

The ready-to-drink black iced tea has a subtle mango flavor, so it’s not too sweet. Since Thailand is known for its mangoes, it’s a great themed drink to enjoy while watching this season of The White Lotus. If you want to elevate your sip, Saint James even has a mocktail recipe using its exclusive White Lotus tea.

How To Make A Spicy Lotus Mocktail

To get your non-alcoholic beverage going, you’ll need the following ingredients:

8 oz of Saint James Mango Black Tea

1 oz of mango nectar

1 tsp of ginger syrup

Splash of club soda

In a shaker, combine the tea, mango nectar, and ginger syrup with some ice. After shaking thoroughly, pour into a chilled coup glass and add in the splash of club soda. To make your drink extra spicy and Insta-worthy, add lime juice to the rim and roll in a mix of cayenne powder or Tajín with salt. Then, garnish your drink with a chile-rubbed dried mango.

An Honest Review Of The White Lotus Spicy Mango Mocktail

Since I had a pack of Saint James’ White Lotus tea at home, I decided to make the Spicy Lotus Mocktail to enjoy while watching Episode 5. I didn’t have mango nectar or ginger syrup in my pantry, so I found some recipes online. For the nectar, I combined two cups of sliced mango with 1/2 cup of homemade simple syrup (sugar and water) in my blender. I had ginger sugar at home, so I could easily make the ginger syrup the same way I made the simple syrup.

Since I was by myself, I didn’t feel the need to garnish my White Lotus drink, but I did add a slight Tajín rim for spice. The Spicy Lotus Mocktail is mostly sweet, so it does help to have a bit of the cayenne or Tajín to give it that edge.

Rachel Chapman

What I loved most about this was that it really helped to bring out the mango flavor. You get just a hint of it in the regular black tea, so having the nectar pushes it to the forefront. I also like that the slight ginger (very subtle) and carbonation from the club soda added a bit of bite, so it wasn’t just an iced mango tea in a nice glass. I would totally serve this for a finale watch party with my besties, whom I love more than Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate seem to enjoy each other.

Those three should have probably had this mocktail instead of everything they were drinking in Episode 5 with Valentin and his friends. I would also recommend this for Saxon and Lochlan moving forward, so they don’t make any more poor decisions (IYKYK). Of course, those missteps are what makes The White Lotus so entertaining.