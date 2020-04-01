There's no need to pack your bags, because the perfect Disney day is waiting for you at home. There are virtual ride videos you can watch and fireworks shows to stream, so now all you need to know is how to make Disney parks' drinks at home, and you're set. You've probably seen copycat recipes of your favorite park snacks and desserts, but sometimes, you want your fave Disney drink in hand when you're relaxing on the couch.

Luckily, there are recipes out there that don't require a park ticket in order for you to enjoy them. These 10 Disney drink recipes are perfect for when you simply want to treat yourself and experience a cup of magic while watching a Disney film. You could also whip up a round of drinks for you and your roomies the next time you're all hanging out. There are some classic non-alcoholic drinks like a Dole Whip Float that anyone can enjoy, and some cocktails from Trader Sam's (if you're 21 or up).

The best way to enjoy any of these drinks is when you're unwinding at home, imaging your dream Disney day. Just don't forget the selfie of you enjoying your finished product and savoring every last sip.

1. Dole Whip Float FunFoods on YouTube You likely know and love the infamous Dole Whip that you can get in Adventureland at either Magic Kingdom or Disneyland. Well, this Dole Whip Float is also on the menu, and it's served with Dole Pineapple Juice. By following this easy recipe at home, you'll be enjoying this drink and singing the Tiki Room song in no time.

2. 'Star Wars' Blue Milk How To Drink on YouTube If you've been to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you may have tried the colorful Blue Milk at the Milk Stand. The menu doesn't really explain what it is, except that it's made with coconut and rice milk. This makes it a tad difficult to recreate at home, but this Blue Milk copycat recipe really breaks things down for you.

3. Wildberry Lemonade Disney Family on YouTube Another non-alcoholic drink everyone can enjoy at home is this Wildberry Lemonade from Carthay Circle at Disney California Adventure Park. It's a simple recipe with just wildberry syrup, lemonade, and sparkling water, but the wildberry whipped cream, mint, and blackberries on top truly make this an Instagram-worthy sip.

4. Krakatoa Punch Disney Family on YouTube One of the iconic cocktails at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar is the Krakatoa Punch. Typically, when you order this at the bar, it will cause a "volcano eruption." But at home, it'll just cause an eruption of fun as you mix things up with this tasty recipe. If you have any tiki mugs at home, it's a prime time to break them out.

5. Fun Wheel Disney Family on YouTube The Fun Wheel was a cocktail on the menu when Lamplight Lounge at California Adventure was The Cove Bar. However, you can still order this off the menu item when you go to Disneyland. Though, you won't need to visit Disneyland just to order this drink, because with this recipe, you can make it at home whenever you want.

6. Oga's Cantina Drinks How To Drink on YouTube If you're able to snag a reservation to Oga's Cantina in Galaxy's Edge, you'll be able to try an assortment of out-of-this-world cocktails on the menu. Though, you don't really need a reservation in order to try them. Thanks to this video, you have the recipe for five different cocktails, including the Fuzzy Tauntaun.

7. Mint Julep Maria Cisneros Toth on YouTube If you're in the mood to whip up some beignets like the ones from New Orleans Square, make yourself a Mint Julep as well. Usually, you can find this drink at the Mint Julep Bar in Disneyland, but on a warm summer day, you can easily make this at home whenever you'd like a refreshing sip.

8. Piña CoLAVA Magic My Way on YouTube One of the best drinks you can order while you're lounging by the pool is this Piña CoLAVA. You can find it on the menu at the Petals Pool Bar at Disney World's Pop Century Resort. It's a refreshing piña colada with raspberries to give it that ~lava~ look.

9. Shipwreck On The Rocks Disney Family on YouTube Another great cocktail from Trader Sam's is this Shipwreck on the Rocks. The effect that happens in the bar when you order this drink is, of course, a shipwreck, where the bartenders may spritz you with water.