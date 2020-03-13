Any Disney lover can vouch that the treats at the Disney parks are delicious AF. Even when you're not at "The Happiest Place on Earth," you're probably daydreaming about Dole Whip, the massive Kitchen Sink Sundae, and Mickey-shaped beignets covered in powdered sugar. If you're wondering how to make Disney parks' desserts at home, your wish upon a star just came true.

According to the official Twitter account for Disney Parks' public affairs department, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. are temporarily closing starting on Saturday, March 14, 2020 and Sunday, March 15, 2020, respectively, in response to the recent coronavirus outbreak, which has spread throughout the world. So, this roundup of recipes is here to bring foodie magic to your kitchen when you can't be at the parks.

While you may be bummed about not being able to ride Space Mountain or watch the fireworks in front of Sleeping Beauty's or Cinderella's castle for the time being, you can still enjoy a taste of Disney in the safety of your own home with any of these recipes. You could even make it an entire Disney-themed day by watching some ride-through videos on YouTube, mixed in with streaming the Magic Happens parade.

Take some selfies with your homemade churros in hand, and it'll basically be like you're at one of the Disney parks... but you never have to leave your cozy space.

1. Dole Whip Vijaya Selvaraju on YouTube It wouldn't be a Disney roundup without mentioning the infamous Dole Whip. This delicious and refreshing pineapple treat can be found in Adventureland at both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom — and now, your own kitchen, too.

2. Mickey Beignets Anna Carter on YouTube There's no need to go to New Orleans Square to enjoy Mickey Beignets. All you need to do is follow this recipe to get these adorable treats. Pair them with a homemade mint julep (if you're 21 or up), and it'll be like you're actually at Disneyland.

3. Churro Tots Disney Parks on YouTube You can find churro carts everywhere throughout Disneyland and Disney World. If only you had a churro cart in your own home. Until then, you can make your own churro tots with this recipe from the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

4. Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich Krispy Smore on YouTube If you have Mickey-shaped ice cream on your mind, you can always buy some Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars from the store, or make your own ice cream sandwiches at home. It's always ice to treat yourself, and these delights will definitely make you smile from Mickey ear to ear.

5. Mickey Rice Krispie Treats Baker Girl Steph on YouTube The Rice Krispie Treats from Main Street Confectionery are perfect sweets to grab on your way out of Magic Kingdom. You can even whip up Mickey Mouse-shaped ones for you and your Disney squad from the comforts of your kitchen, thanks to this recipe.

6. Grey Stuff The Family Fudge on YouTube If you've been able to eat at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom, you know the Grey Stuff is a must for dessert. It's delicious, and the dishes think so, too. Enjoy this tasty treat while you're watching Beauty and the Beast on Disney+.

7. Bread Pudding Michael Kay on YouTube 'Ohana at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is beyond delicious. You do not want to miss out on the 'Ohana Bread Pudding à la mode, which you can now make at home, no reservation required.

8. Kitchen Sink Sundae Disney Parks on YouTube You'll scream for this Kitchen Sink Sundae at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop in Disney World. Thanks to this Disney recipe, you now know how to recreate it at home with all the scoops of ice cream, brownies, bananas, and whipped cream your heart desires.

9. Mickey Macaron Baker Girl Steph on YouTube The Raspberry Rose Mickey Macarons at the Jolly Holiday Bakery on Main Street are always adorable. This recipe breaks things down for you so you can make a bunch to share with the Mickey to your Minnie.