How To Make Disney Parks' Desserts At Home To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Any Disney lover can vouch that the treats at the Disney parks are delicious AF. Even when you're not at "The Happiest Place on Earth," you're probably daydreaming about Dole Whip, the massive Kitchen Sink Sundae, and Mickey-shaped beignets covered in powdered sugar. If you're wondering how to make Disney parks' desserts at home, your wish upon a star just came true.
According to the official Twitter account for Disney Parks' public affairs department, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. are temporarily closing starting on Saturday, March 14, 2020 and Sunday, March 15, 2020, respectively, in response to the recent coronavirus outbreak, which has spread throughout the world. So, this roundup of recipes is here to bring foodie magic to your kitchen when you can't be at the parks.
While you may be bummed about not being able to ride Space Mountain or watch the fireworks in front of Sleeping Beauty's or Cinderella's castle for the time being, you can still enjoy a taste of Disney in the safety of your own home with any of these recipes. You could even make it an entire Disney-themed day by watching some ride-through videos on YouTube, mixed in with streaming the Magic Happens parade.
Take some selfies with your homemade churros in hand, and it'll basically be like you're at one of the Disney parks... but you never have to leave your cozy space.
1. Dole Whip
It wouldn't be a Disney roundup without mentioning the infamous Dole Whip. This delicious and refreshing pineapple treat can be found in Adventureland at both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom — and now, your own kitchen, too.
2. Mickey Beignets
There's no need to go to New Orleans Square to enjoy Mickey Beignets. All you need to do is follow this recipe to get these adorable treats. Pair them with a homemade mint julep (if you're 21 or up), and it'll be like you're actually at Disneyland.
3. Churro Tots
You can find churro carts everywhere throughout Disneyland and Disney World. If only you had a churro cart in your own home. Until then, you can make your own churro tots with this recipe from the Disney Parks YouTube channel.
4. Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich
If you have Mickey-shaped ice cream on your mind, you can always buy some Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars from the store, or make your own ice cream sandwiches at home. It's always ice to treat yourself, and these delights will definitely make you smile from Mickey ear to ear.
5. Mickey Rice Krispie Treats
The Rice Krispie Treats from Main Street Confectionery are perfect sweets to grab on your way out of Magic Kingdom. You can even whip up Mickey Mouse-shaped ones for you and your Disney squad from the comforts of your kitchen, thanks to this recipe.
6. Grey Stuff
If you've been able to eat at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom, you know the Grey Stuff is a must for dessert. It's delicious, and the dishes think so, too. Enjoy this tasty treat while you're watching Beauty and the Beast on Disney+.
7. Bread Pudding
'Ohana at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is beyond delicious. You do not want to miss out on the 'Ohana Bread Pudding à la mode, which you can now make at home, no reservation required.
8. Kitchen Sink Sundae
You'll scream for this Kitchen Sink Sundae at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop in Disney World. Thanks to this Disney recipe, you now know how to recreate it at home with all the scoops of ice cream, brownies, bananas, and whipped cream your heart desires.
9. Mickey Macaron
The Raspberry Rose Mickey Macarons at the Jolly Holiday Bakery on Main Street are always adorable. This recipe breaks things down for you so you can make a bunch to share with the Mickey to your Minnie.
10. Minnie Mouse Caramel Apple
If you have a major sweet tooth, you've probably found yourself staring into the windows on Main Street at the character candy and caramel apples. They're almost too pretty to eat. With the help of this recipe from Disney, you can try to make your very own Minnie Mouse caramel apple.
