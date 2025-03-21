Relationships within the Ratliff family on this season of The White Lotus are starting to blend, much like the ingredients in Saxon’s go-to protein shake. In Episode 4, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) disrupts his family’s morning at the resort by loudly making a protein-packed smoothie in the kitchen for him and his brother, Lochlan.

Even though Lochlan seems to hate what’s handed to him, the older bro tells his younger sibling that they don’t drink protein shakes for the taste, they do it for “the high T [testosterone] and BDE [big d*ck energy].” The reason for Saxon’s smoothie going oh-so wrong, both on screen and IRL? Schwarzenegger tells Elite Daily that it had way too many scoops of protein powder. “It ended up just tasting like a chalk bomb,” he says.

The reason for overdoing it on the whey, according to Schwarzenegger, was simply because creator Mike White thought having a 200-gram smoothie was funny. Taking out the “eight serving sizes” of protein powder, though, the recipe for Saxon’s shake is actually Schwarzenegger’s go-to mix when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“The ones that we did on set were two bananas, a scoop of peanut butter, milk, protein powder, and creatine,” he says. White asked Schwarzenegger what he wanted, then insisted on adding more (and more) protein.

Is 200 Grams Of Protein Safe In One Smoothie?

Tara Schmidt, lead dietitian for the Mayo Clinic Diet, says your protein needs really depend on your lifestyle, weight, and health history, so she can’t really attest to whether 200 grams is good or bad. However, she says, “It’s important to remember that each gram of protein also contains 4 calories, so 200 grams of protein is 800 calories from the protein product alone.”

Instead of recommending a “normal” amount of protein per day, Schmidt tells her patients to “look for at least 20 grams of protein per serving and limit added sugar.” She also encourages them to be mindful not to feed “non-lean mass” (aka fat). “More protein does not always mean better,” she adds.

Taking all of this into consideration, I decided to try a *half* version of Saxon’s protein smoothie recipe to see what it tastes like IRL.

Saxon’s Smoothie Has Big Thick Energy

Aside from being scared of consuming over 200 grams of protein, I decided to halve the recipe to fit into my smaller Nutribullet blender. Unlike the blender at The White Lotus Resort in Thailand, I don’t have the space for that many scoops of powder anyway. Plus, Saxon shared his smoothie with Lochlan, so this was about the same amount of shake both brothers got.

To make the Saxon smoothie, I put the following ingredients into my Nutribullet and blended until it was well mixed:

1 whole banana

1 tbsp of peanut butter

1/4 cup of Malk almond milk

4 spoonfuls of It’s Just! protein powder (vanilla, in my case)

1 scoop of unflavored creatine powder

With all the powder, the drink ended up being extra frothy and thick. The texture really was the biggest hurdle for me to get over with drinking this, but ultimately, the flavor wasn’t terrible. You have to use a protein powder you like, because that will be the dominant flavor. I did taste the banana and peanut butter because they are such strong flavors, but they were very subtle in comparison to the vanilla powder.

TL;DR

Minus all the powder, Schwarzenegger’s smoothie is delicious.

Patrick’s Idea For A Saxon Erewhon Smoothie

Believe it or not, the actor actually had an idea to bring his recipe to the people at Erewhon. “I tried to do a Saxon Smoothie,” he says. His costar Lalisa Manobal actually had a drink tied to the show, so it wasn’t a far-fetched concept. “I pitched it to HBO.”

Unfortunately, his idea came a little too late to make it a reality before the season premiere of The White Lotus Season 3 on Feb. 16. Schwarzenegger still has hope that his smoothie could become a reality, though.

According to him, “it would be banana, it'd be peanut butter, it would be creatine, it'd be some whey protein, and it would be milk.” Since Erewhon smoothies are known for adding in tons of ingredients — hence why it’s always around $20 — Schwarzenegger would throw in some espresso as well. With a little brew inside, you could even name it something cutesy like That’s That Saxon Espresso, inspired by Sabrina Carpenter.

Even though Season 3’s finale is coming up on April 6, fans will be talking about The White Lotus for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to make Schwarzenegger’s Erewhon dreams come true. If not, you could just make the Saxon Smoothie at home yourself (with or without the 200 grams of protein).

