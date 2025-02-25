The Ratliff family dynamics may be a little questionable on The White Lotus, but Patrick Schwarzenegger’s real-life brother-in-law doesn’t see any harm in admiring a fellow bro’s physique. Chris Pratt, who’s married to Patrick’s older sister Katherine, shared his response to Patrick’s attention-grabbing nude scene in the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s vacation drama. And he was not afraid to hold back.

“I know where my eyes went — I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that dick, bro,” Pratt told E! News a week after the first episode aired. At the end of the premiere, Patrick’s character Saxon is shown disrobing in his hotel room as he saunters naked into the bathroom to pleasure himself. It’s not exactly a full-frontal moment since his genitals are obscured by a carefully placed sink faucet, although Patrick’s butt was on full display. The actor confirmed he did not use a body double for the scene.

“Obviously, he’s a physical specimen,” Pratt continued. “But also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.”

HBO

Pratt’s response to Patrick’s scintillating moment was a bit different from the actor’s mom’s. Maria Shriver focused on a different body part when watching her son’s big scene: “I just looked straight into his eyes. That's all I know,” she told E! News.

On the other hand, Patrick’s famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger took some pride in his kid following in his old man’s footsteps. “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Arnold wrote on Instagram ahead of the White Lotus premiere. He’s referencing the fact that he’s had to bare it all in his action movies in the past.

Patrick now belongs to a pretty exclusive club of actors who have stripped off their clothes in The White Lotus, a list that will very likely keep growing now that the series has been picked up for a fourth season.