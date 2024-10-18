Fall is the perfect time to revisit Stars Hollow. For many fans, as soon as the leaves start to change colors and the weather gets crisp, that’s their sign to rewatch Gilmore Girls. This year, Scott Patterson (aka Luke Danes) has the perfect autumnal sip for your Netflix and chill — pumpkin spice coffee! — plus another for your wintry marathon-watch.

When the actor first launched his brand Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee exclusively at the Warner Bros. Studio Store in early 2024, it debuted with a trio of Gilmore Girls-themed caffeinated beverages: the Luke’s Diner, Dragonfly Inn Talk Fast, and Stars Hollow Signature. At the time, I tried all three drinks and loved them all.

Now, there are two new flavors to add to the collection: a Pumpkin Spice Fall Blend and a Sugar Cookie Winter Blend. Naturally, I — a coffee-obsessed, Gilmore Girls fan — thought WWLARD (what would Lorelai and Rory do?)... and obviously taste-tested both.

An Honest Review Of Luke’s New Coffee Flavors

Rachel Chapman

Pumpkin Spice Fall Blend

‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin spice. As much as fall has become synonymous with Gilmore Girls, it’s also known as PSL SZN. You can’t turn the corner of your grocery store without running into something pumpkin-flavored and Starbucks has had its fall menu at the ready since August.

Knowing all of that, it makes perfect sense for Patterson to release a Fall Blend of his coffee and have it pumpkin spice-flavored. The $20 12-ounce bag of ground coffee is a light roast with all the spiciness you’d expect from a PSL.

Rachel Chapman

I was worried that the coffee would smell more like pumpkin than it actually tasted, but there was plenty of flavor in my cup after brewing. I typically add milk and sugar to my coffee, but this was so delicious on its own that I didn’t really need to add anything to it.

If you’re a PSL girlie or just looking for the perfect fall coffee blend, this is it. Lorelai would be proud of Luke that she’d want this particular blend in her coffee IV.

Sugar Cookie Winter Blend

Even though the Gilmores are often associated with fall, Lorelai is more of a winter babe. After all, she can smell snow, so she’d love that Luke created a Winter Blend just for her.

This blend, which also comes in a $20 12-ounce bag, is a light roast with sugar cookie flavors.

Rachel Chapman

I will say, those sugar cookies must be very subtle. This bag smelled more sugary than it tasted. I could barely tell it had any flavor other than just coffee.

It wasn’t a bad coffee flavor, though. Scotty P’s Luke’s Diner Blend is the most similar to this, and I gave that 4.5 out of 5. It’s great if you just want a regular cup of coffee, but not as surprisingly fun as the pumpkin spice blend.

How To Buy Luke’s Fall & Winter Blends

You can find these exclusive Gilmore Girls coffees at the Warner Bros. Studio Store in Burbank, California. You don’t need a ticket to the tour to visit, but you might want to plan a trip between Dec. 18 through Jan. 5, 2025.

During this time, Warner Bros. is celebrating the holidays with its Gilmore Girls-themed backlot experience and guests can visit the set of Stars Hollow, enjoy some Luke’s Diner coffee, and take pictures in front of the gazebo. While you’re there, pick up a bag of coffee for yourself and all your Gilmore Girls-loving friends for the holidays.

If you’re not traveling out west, you can also order the new Pumpkin Spice Fall Blend and Sugar Cookie Winter Blend over the phone. Shipping is about $12, and you must purchase a set of three coffee bags per order.

TL;DR

If I had to decide between the two new concoctions, I would go for the Fall Blend. IMHO, it screams Gilmore Girls more, and provides an exciting start to your morning.

Ultimately, I’m excited to see more flavors coming. Hopefully, the brand keeps up with the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life theme and releases flavored blends for spring and summer next.