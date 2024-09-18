Fall is undeniably pumpkin spice season, but Starbucks knows there are other autumnal flavors to enjoy this time of year. For any nut fans, the cafe is now offering a pecan-flavored drink that is both cozy and delicious.

The $6 Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, which can be ordered either hot or iced, is a buttery blend of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with oat milk and topped with an all-new pecan crunch topping. The iced version also comes with a non-dairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top.

If cold brew is more your style for your early morning caffeine pick-me-up, the all-new pecan syrup in these lattes can be added to your regular cold foam as well. So instead of a latte, order a Salted Pecan Cream Cold Brew or customize other drinks with additional nutty flavor.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte will be joining the rest of the fall 2024 menu lineup including the PSL and Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Latte while supplies last. But before its launch, I got to try the all-new Starbucks fall drinks and here’s my honest review of both the hot and iced versions.

The Pecan Crunch Latte Is The Fall Cousin To Starbucks’ Chestnut Praline

Rachel Chapman

When it comes to Starbucks’ seasonal menus, I don’t have a fall fave like I do in the winter. Every holiday season, I’m a Chestnut Praline Latte girly. I love nutty-flavored coffee, which is why I have a hard time finding a go-to drink for the fall.

That’s about to change with the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. This is a dream sip for nut-forward coffee lovers, and a lot of the pecan flavor comes from the crunch topping that is both sweet and salty. It’s a nice touch on top, but don’t worry, there is still a lot of that cozy flavor mixed in with the espresso thanks to the new pecan syrup.

Overall, both the hot and iced versions were delicious and I can’t wait to order them again, but the warm latte is probably my favorite of the two. It’s not as sweet as the iced latte because it’s missing that Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, but there is still a ton of flavor. The oat milk actually works so well with the syrup to make this extra cozy, like the perfect oatmeal that hugs your stomach.

Starbucks

Because it’s less sweet, you really get to taste the saltiness of the crunch on top which has a strong autumnal feel. With my first sip, I was already envisioning myself drinking the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte on a farm while apple picking or visiting a pumpkin patch on a chilly day. It’s the perfect sip for any fall activity.

The Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte is closer to a slice of pecan pie on Thanksgiving. It’s more of a treat with that extra bit of sugar from the vanilla cold foam. If there was a scale of nutty Starbucks drinks from salty to sweet, it would go hot pecan latte, iced pecan latte, and then the Chestnut Praline Latte.

Since the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte is right in the middle, it’s a great transitional beverage in the fall as you wait for the sweet treats of the holiday season.

Starbucks

Of course, if you’d like to try both pecan lattes for yourself, September is the best time. This month, there are Starbucks Run Saturdays where you can get two drinks for just $10 or four for $20.

You can also get triple stars every Tuesday in September if you’re a rewards member, which will make it easier to earn a free drink in the app. Basically, there’s never been a better excuse to go for that mid-day coffee break than right now.