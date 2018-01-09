What Does Starbucks' Blonde Espresso Taste Like? It's Smoother Than The Taste You're Used To

I think I've become more and more of an "espresso person" with age. When I first started drinking coffee (way back in the day), I stuck with the sweet 'n sugary drinks. Why? Because I couldn't handle the bitter bite of an espresso-filled morning pick-me-up. My taste buds weren't ready to wake up with such a bold flavor — but of course, that's changed over time. However, Starbucks released a sweet new espresso flavor on Jan. 9 that's perfect for coffee beginners. It's called Starbucks' Blonde Espresso, and it tastes so damn smooth.

If you've ever tasted the Signature Starbucks Espresso (aka, the only espresso they've had on their menu for over 40 years... until now), you'll know it's bold, dark, and punchy. It's been in every caffeinated drink served at the 'Bucks in a very long time — and customers love it. But if you aren't fond of the robust taste it adds to your morning cup of joe, then you should be really excited for the Blonde Espresso. The Blonde isn't as bitter, and it has the same exact amount of caffeine as the Signature Espresso. Get stoked, ya'll.

So, what does Starbucks' Blonde Espresso taste like?

Starbucks

Luckily, I've already tried Starbucks' Blonde Espresso, and let me tell you: I FREAKIN' LOVE IT.

First, I tried the Blonde Espresso straight. I sipped on the lightly-colored espresso shot and was amazed by how smooth it was. It was light, sweet, and had subtle citrusy notes of lemon and orange (thanks to the Latin American and East African beans Starbucks used for the blend). I could even taste a tiny bit of caramel, which is normal for a blonde bev. TBH, it was the perfect balance of citrus and sweet, and I'd totally drink it straight again.

When I tasted the Blonde Espresso, I didn't stop at the shot. I mean, the new espresso can be added to literally any Starbucks drink on the menu, so why not try a few different options? Luckily, I was able to test it out in a few of my favorites, and was pleasantly surprised by the flavor change.

What drinks should I add Starbucks' Blonde Espresso to?

Starbucks

As I said before, you can add Starbucks' Blonde Espresso to any beverage you please, whether it's a latte, a macchiato, or even a frappuccino. Even so, Starbucks has a few suggestions as to which drinks taste best with the new flavor.

Because of the brightness of the Blonde Espresso, Starbucks suggests adding it to any of their iced beverages, such as the Iced Espresso or the Iced Americano (perfect for those warm summer mornings... sigh). The company also suggests adding it to your Vanilla Latte and turning it into a Blonde Vanilla Latte, which is perfect for coffee beginners who aren't ready for an extremely bold taste. (I tried one, and it was delish.)

Starbucks also suggests trying a Blonde Flat White and an Espresso Macchiato (which I also tried), for a smooth coffee flavor that you won't need to add any sugar too. Trust me, it's tasty.

Starbucks

So basically, Starbucks' Blonde Espresso just opened up a whole new world of ways to order your favorite drinks. Kris Engskov, president U.S. Retail for Starbucks, talked about the new flavor in a statement. He said,

Our partners are so passionate about their craft and now they get to help our customers discover and personalize the foundation of the beverage — an espresso that is either bold and rich or smooth and bright. We want every experience our customers have with us to be perfect for them.

I'd definitely suggest trying the Blonde Espresso during your next Starbucks run. It'll add the perfect amount of sweetness to your morning.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.