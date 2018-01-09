What Is Starbucks' Blonde Espresso? You'll Love The Light & Sweet Menu Addition

If you can't start your morning without a shot of espresso, you'll be pleased to know there's a new option that'll completely change the game. Even if you crave that bold taste first thing in the morning, sometimes you need a little something sweet, and your favorite coffee company is here to deliver. If you're wondering, "What is Starbucks' Blonde Espresso?" let us introduce you to your new go-to order.

This item will completely turn your coffee run on its head... in the best way possible. For the first time in over 40 years, Starbucks will serve a new espresso option that offers a lighter, sweeter taste, and it's obviously a must-try. The Blonde Espresso, which is available Jan. 9, puts you in the driver's seat.

"Our partners are so passionate about their craft and now they get to help our customers discover and personalize the foundation of the beverage — an espresso that is either bold and rich or smooth and bright." Kris Engskov, president U.S. Retail for Starbucks, said in a statement. "We want every experience our customers have with us to be perfect for them."

The light options are here to stay. Try not only a Blonde Espresso, but also a Blonde Cappuccino, Blonde Latte, Iced Blonde Americano, or a Blonde Flat White. As much as you love the Signature Starbucks Espresso, sometimes a little change of pace is in order — and there's certainly nothing wrong with that.

Although the Blonde Espresso offers a lighter taste, it still packs a pretty powerful punch, so don't be fooled. With hints of lemon, orange, and caramel, this item actually still has the same amount of caffeine as its counterpart. However, it's taste might be a bit more welcoming for those who are new to coffee... or those who are looking to switch up their morning cup of joe.

Now that you have a new favorite, you're going to need a way in which you can carry the bev in style. After all, the Blonde Espresso is the first espresso drink in over 40 years, so it's time to go big or go home. Behold Starbucks' "rose gold" cups (which are actually called the "Pink Cold Cups," according to the company). This is a trio of items that'll make The Plastics wish Wednesday came every day, and we can't blame them. There's a bit of pizzazz with each cup that'll put a spring in your step and make your Blonde bev literally sparkle.

The Pink Stainless Cold Cup, which is $19.95, is a great option for those in a pink state of mind. It's bold and bright, but not too bright. The Pink Sequins Plastic Cold Cup ($18.95) allows you to make a little bit more of a statement (to say the least), so if you want the world to know how much you love that Black and White Mocha, this is the way to show it. The final cup of the bunch proves that not all that glitters is gold... it's pink. The Pink Glitter Cold Cup ($14.95) makes the perfect statement. Why yes, they are a wonderful way to hold those Blonde drinks. Running late to work and couldn't shop around your local Starbucks? Don't sweat it, you can find the pink goodness online.

The temperatures might've fallen, and the days might feel dark and gloomy, but the Blonde Espresso is here to brighten things up, without compromising on the taste of course (just offering a new one). Looks like we'll see you on line for your own.

