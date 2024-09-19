Katy Perry is confident, intelligent, and so ready to add her name to the list of Erewhon celebs. The “Woman’s World” singer is the latest to collaborate with the grocery store chain on an all-new smoothie that you may or may not talk about for lifetimes.

Inspired by her 143 album, which drops on Friday, Sept. 20, Perry created the $22 Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie with her De Soi non-alcoholic aperitif brand that is available now through Oct. 5 at Erewhon stores in Los Angeles, California.

A Breakdown Of Katy Perry’s Smoothie

MALK Organic Almond Milk

De Soi Spritz Italiano

Uncle Matt's Organic Pulp Free Orange Juice

Woodstock Organic Pineapple Chunks

Anima Mundi EUPHORIA Powder | Mood, Joy + Bliss

Zuma Valley Coconut Whip

Vanilla collagen

Organic carrot

Lucuma

Organic goji berries

Pitaya glaze

According to the Erewhon description, this smoothie has an antioxidant boost thanks to the carrots and goji berries, and a portion of the proceeds go to Perry’s Firework Foundation.

This Isn’t The First Orange-Forward Erewhon Celeb Drink

Bella Hadid had an orange creamsicle-flavored smoothie back in 2022 that featured her non-alcoholic brand, Kin Euphorics. That was, unfortunately, one of my least favorite celebrity smoothies — and I’ve tried pretty much all of them — so I was worried about Perry’s Orange You Glad I Love You.

Erewhon

An Honest Review Of Katy Perry’s Erewhon Smoothie

Fortunately for me and my tastebuds, Perry really nailed it with this beverage. Unlike Hadid’s, which had a more medicinal and healthy flavor, the Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie was a sweet treat.

I would even rate this with Hailey Bieber’s iconic Strawberry Glaze Smoothie as one of the best I’ve tried at Erewhon. The fruity orange juice and pineapple chunks blended really well with the coconut whip and almond milk to give this the perfect orange creamsicle taste.

Rachel Chapman

When the Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie first dropped at Erewhon on Sept. 5, Perry said on Instagram that she was going to tell her kids the frozen treat was actually ice cream, and she’s not far off. This is basically a creamy, orange ice cream sundae in a cup.

The De Soi Spritz Italiano does cut through some of the sweetness, so it’s not too sugary. The only thing that was slightly disappointing was that my order wasn’t as Insta-worthy as the smoothie appears on IG. The pitaya glaze sat at the bottom of the cup instead of being lined throughout to give it a vibrant red hue.

Despite that, Perry’s Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie is a close second to Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze in terms of taste — which remains at the top of my faves. Just like her ability to write pop songs that I could listen to forever, like “Firework” and “Never Really Over,” Perry is a skilled drink creator as well.