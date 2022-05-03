When Laguna Beach premiered in 2004, a fanbase quickly grew for the soapy MTV reality show. As the cast of eight wealthy teenagers in Orange County discovered their identities and desires, audiences became enthralled with this romanticized California lifestyle that seemingly brought 90210 and The O.C to life. If you’re a megafan who’s always wanted relive those days of innocence (beyond seeing Instagram updates from the cast), you’re in luck: Original cast members Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are making a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, and it’s coming very soon.

Cavallari made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of herself sitting on Colletti’s lap in dim lighting (the one she originally posted on August 4, 2020, that sparked dating rumors after her split with Jay Cutler). The caption of her new post says they are recording the episodes now and planning on a July release. Cavallari also wrote that Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen will do a deep dive into the first two seasons of the show, following their romances, drama, and glamorous Southern California moments.

For his part, Colletti teased fans in the caption of his Insta announcement, writing, “We’ve got a new chapter to this story. Much to discuss.”

Although few details are known about this podcast reboot, other rewatch podcasts like Office Ladies about The Office and Welcome To Our Show about New Girl follow a structure in which the hosts watch an episode and then debrief it, adding in details from filming, behind-the-scenes scoops, and interviews with fellow cast members. The popularity of these shows could be a sign Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen will follow a similar format.

Like many child stars, some of the cast members have struggled since their time on the show; Cavallari herself has shared how devastating it was being on reality TV at that age. In her book, Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work, Cavallari wrote, “Normal high school relationships are dramatic enough, but ours now had the added pressure of being seen by MTV viewers across the country as well as being manipulated by the show’s producers, a set of adults who were suddenly very involved in the intricacies of our lives.” The podcast could see Cavallari attempting to reclaim and explain that experience with Colletti by her side.