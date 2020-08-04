Laguna Beach was one of the most iconic reality shows of the early 2000s. No one could ever forget the dramatic love triangle between Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, and Lauren Conrad that went on for two seasons. Cavallari and Colletti's on-again, off-again relationship may not have lasted beyond the show's run from 2004 to 2006, but their social media interactions through the years prove they're still friends despite what happened. In fact, they're so close they reunited for an epic reunion photo on Instagram. Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's reunion photo will make Laguna Beach fans so nostalgic.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Cavallari shared the snap on her IG, along with the caption, "2004 or 2020?!" Fans and celebrities alike couldn't get over Cavallari hanging out, showing how close they still are after all this time.

"Omg i am here for this 🔥🔥," Jersey Shore's Snooki wrote.

"I just fell out of my chair," "Yooooo I’m shook," and "SAY IT AINT SO?!?!" were just some of the other comments made by surprised fans.

Since the two used to date, fans also couldn't help but wish their reunion meant they were seeing each other again. "Stop this right now get back together !!" a fan gushed.

Take a look at their adorable photo below.

In Cavallari's 2016 book Balancing In Heels, she said having her drama with Colletti aired on TV put a strain on their relationship.

"Normal high school relationships are dramatic enough, but ours now had the added pressure of being seen by MTV viewers across the country," Cavallari explained. "I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry."

Despite everything that happened on the show, they're still close. In July 2018, Cavallari shared a video speaking into a walkie-talkie, calling Stephen. "Hello, Stephen, this is Kristin. Stephen for Kristin," she said, mimicking a phrase used by truckers to communicate with each other.

Once Colletti became aware of the clip, he commented "Go for Stephen" under her post as a response. It may have been a small interaction, but for fans of Laguna Beach, it was everything.

It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since fans last saw the pair on the show. Thankfully for fans, Cavallari and Colletti still seem as close as ever.