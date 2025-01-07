Cuffing season is still going strong, and with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, baby, let the swiping begin. To encourage your search for potential mates, Bumble is giving out free drinks to those who match this month at La La Land Kind Cafe.

The coffee shop recently collabed with Selena Gomez tied to Rare Beauty’s new Find Comfort collection, and is now partnering up with the dating app through Jan. 31. To celebrate the union, La La Land has added a limited-time Bumble Honey Latte with espresso or matcha to its menu. The drink, which you can order iced or hot, comes with honey, cinnamon, and your choice of milk for $6.

Grabbing a drink like the Bumble Honey Latte is a great first date idea, and La La Land Cafe agrees. That’s why, from now through the end of January, couples can show their matched Bumble profiles at cafes in Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles for two complimentary regular-sized drinks of their choice — including the exclusive Bumble Honey Latte. So, even if you and your date don’t hit it off, you get a delicious drink for free.

To help you decide which beverage to order, I had myself a little taste-test and here are my thoughts:

My Honest Review Of The Bumble Honey Latte

For my taste-test of Bumble’s latte at La La Land Kind Cafe, I tried both the iced espresso and iced matcha versions with oat and almond milk — and there is a correct way to order each. Even though you really can’t go wrong with how you enjoy the spicy and sweet, honey and cinnamon-flavored sip, I loved the almond milk with the espresso latte and oat milk with the matcha.

La La Land Kind Cafe

Bumble Honey Latte (Espresso Version)

The almond milk in the espresso version allowed me to really taste the cinnamon and honey ingredients, whereas the oat milk blended it all together. I also liked the espresso version more than the matcha because it had a stronger flavor overall, which is what I needed for an afternoon coffee pick-me-up.

Bumble Honey Latte (Matcha Version)

If you’re more of a matcha girlie, you should definitely order it with oat milk. Since matcha has such a distinct earthy flavor, I preferred having the creamier milk alternative. With almond milk, the cinnamon flavor was a bit overpowering with the matcha. Overall, I still would rate the matcha with almond milk a 4 out of 5, so even my least favorite of the four iterations was delicious.

Rachel Chapman

Either way, you can’t go wrong with the Honey Bumble Latte, especially if it’s free. Not having to pay for your date just makes everything taste a little bit better, and hopefully you find love in the process.