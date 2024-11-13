The fall I turned... married? On Nov. 12, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Gavin Casalegno hard launched his relationship by posting photos from his wedding. “FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU🕊️," he captioned the Instagram, tagging his now-wife, Cheyanne King. (She has since updated her Instagram to reflect her married name: Cheyanne Casalegno.)

This is the first time that Gavin, 25, and Cheyanne, 23, have publicly confirmed their relationship, and fans were definitely surprised by the wedding post. The comments section quickly filled up with people expressing their disbelief. “UM DIDNT EVEN KNOW HE WAS DATING,” one commented under the photos. Another fan weighed in, “DID I MISS A COUPLE HUNDRED CHAPTERS????”

Gavin’s The Summer I Turned Pretty castmates — including Chris Briney, Lola Tung, Rain Spencer, and Sean Kaufman — have not weighed in on his hard launch post yet, and as of publication, there’s no sign that any of the cast attended his wedding.

Gavin and Cheyanne have kept their relationship private until this point, so it’s unclear how long they have been together. Based on her Instagram posts, it looks like their relationship stretches back to at least September 2023. Cheyanne shared a photo from a vacation in Thailand on Sept. 6, 2023, and although you can only see his back, her travel buddy definitely resembles Gavin.

During a trip to France in December 2023, Cheyanne posted more soft launch photos with him — and this time, she made it clear that there was a romantic connection. She captioned one post of the two of them, “me + mine🍯.” In another picture, Gavin’s face is hidden as he kisses her cheek. She captioned it, “a lil Canadian tuxedo moment w/ my luv.”

Gavin was previously in a relationship with fellow actor Larsen Thompson, but the couple seemingly broke up in the spring of 2022 after six years together. Before their breakup, the duo was constantly posting together and commenting on each other’s social media, but that all stopped in May 2022. And when The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 premiered in June that year, Thompson was quiet on socials.