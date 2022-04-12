Selena Gomez Slammed Body Shamers: "I Am Perfect The Way I Am"

Selena Gomez wouldn’t want to be anyone else. On Sunday, April 10, the singer shared a powerful message about self-love on TikTok in which she directly called out trolls for body-shaming her. “B*tch, I am perfect the way I am,” she said, and I couldn’t agree more.

As fans know, Gomez has been very outspoken about her journey toward self-acceptance through the years. She’s touched on the subject in her songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” as well as a few inspirational posts on Instagram. Lately, she’s been using TikTok to advocate her message of self-love with fans.

For example, in a series of TikTok Stories posted on April 10, Gomez said she’s been “trying to stay skinny” by avoiding certain foods, but has decided recently to give in to her cravings because people will always comment on her body no matter what she looks like.

“I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b*tch about it anyway.”

“‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit,’” Gomez said while mimicking her haters. “B*tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”

Since the clips were posted onto her Stories rather than her main TikTok account, the videos sadly disappeared after 24 hours. Thankfully, fans recorded them and reposted the clips on Instagram so we can all enjoy Gomez’s epic clapback.

The following day, Gomez also shared another empowering TikTok that include a viral audio clip of someone asking, “How would you rate yourself on a scale from 1 to 10?”

“I’m a 10,” Gomez mouths.

“That’s like flawless though,” the audio continues, to which Gomez replied, “Yeah, I am flawless.”

Of course, fans hyped her up in the comments section. “You are speaking nothing but facts,” one person wrote. “No lies detected,” another commented.

Gomez is a total queen and she knows it!