Selena Gomez's "Look At Her Now" Music Video Will Make You Gasp

Just a day after releasing her emotional single and music video for "Lose You To Love Me," Selena Gomez surprised fans with "Look At Her Now" on Oct. 24. While "Lose You To Love Me" showcased Gomez' more vulnerable side, "Look At Her Now" oozes with confidence and shows Gomez simply having fun. Not only did she release the new single as a surprise, but she also dropped the music video, too. Selena Gomez's "Look At Her Now" music video is full of color, confidence, and killer choreography, and you need to watch it ASAP.

Up until the release of the new song, Gomez didn't announce the single or music video release at all. She shared teasers for "Lose You To Love Me," but not "Look At Her Now," and apparently it's because she wanted it to be a "surprise gift" for fans to thank them for supporting her all these years.

She tweeted, "And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now."

Of course, fans were not expecting it at all and that's what made this news so exciting. Fans swarmed to YouTube to watch the video and what they saw did not disappoint whatsoever. Surrounded by women, Gomez performed mesmerizing choreography to the song's empowering lyrics.

Similar to "Lose You To Love Me," "Look At Her Now" is about the post-breakup feelings people go through (some fans think "Look At Her Now" is about Justin Bieber), except "Lose You To Love Me" sounds as if it's right after a breakup. It's more of a "goodbye" to an ex-partner, while "Look At Her Now" is about someone who is so over their ex and is optimistic about finding another love.

The "Look At Her Now" lyrics say, "Of course she was sad/ But now she's glad she dodged a bullet/ Took a few years to soak up the tears/ But look at her now, watch her go."

So, look at Selena Gomez now and watch her go in her new music video below.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

On why she decided to release two songs right after the other, Gomez left a comment on her "Look At Her Now" music video that reads, "I was so excited to release two songs back to back and surprise my fans! It’s a reminder that you can rise no matter what challenges life brings."

On Oct. 23, Gomez released the "Lose You To Love Me" music video and it was stripped down since it had no choreography and it was entirely in black and white. Gomez showed her vulnerable side by simply sitting down and singing to viewers.

She sang the heartbreaking lyrics, "I gave my all and they all know it/ Then you tore me down and now it's showing/ In two months, you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it/ In the thick of healing, yeah."