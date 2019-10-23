Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" Music Video Will Have You In Your Feels

Stop what you're doing and listen up, Selenators. New music is here, and it was worth the four year wait. Plus, her new visual has arrived and I'm shook. Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" music video is everything.

The song is all about love, loss, and hurt, and it's illustrated so well in her new black-and-white music video, which was shot solely on an iPhone. In it, Gomez powerfully belts out the lyrics to the tune while making eye contact with the camera.

Without much movement, Gomez gets her message across with swift hand gestures and facial expressions. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum opted to wear a simple black sweater and her hair in lose waves, which helped keep the viewer's attention focused on the heartfelt lyrics she sings.

The three-minute and 26-second video truly had me captivated. Gomez did a wonderful job allowing her vulnerability to be on full display. She expressed her gratitude to fans for their constant support on Instagram shortly after the song was released writing, “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you.”

Watch the music video below and prepare to love Gomez more than you already do.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

See what I mean? You can tell in Gomez's eyes that this song is purely based off her real life experiences, and I think that's when the best music is made.

This single was definitely worth the wait, considering the pop star said she was working on the album the past four years while making a guest appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in June.

"I'm actually done," Gomez said to Jimmy Fallon. "I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I’m relieved now." So am I, Selena.

On Oct. 17, Gomez finally dropped a hint that she was closer to releasing the long-awaited studio album. She posted a video of a theater on Instagram with the caption, "I saw the signs and I ignored it." At the time, it seemed like NBD until fans noted she tagged Spotify.

On the same day, Amazon Music tweeted, "RETWEET IF YOU WANT NEW #SELENAGOMEZ," with the hashtags #WeAlwaysGoIntoItBlindly, #RoseColoredGlassesAllDistorted, #ISawTheSignsAndIIgnoredIt, and #SelenaIsBack.

Over the next few days, Gomez continued to tease lyrics to the song. "I gave my all and they all know it," she wrote alongside a picture of herself as a little kid. She added "you promised the world" and "made her more of a woman" to two other posts.

Now, the glorious day has arrived. The song and video are something special, and I can't wait for the rest of Gomez's new music.