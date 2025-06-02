After teasing fans with their flirty exchanges for a couple of months, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have revealed they are indeed dating. The two, who met while filming Celebrity Big Brother in April, had previously insisted they were “platonic soulmates.” But now, Siwa is confirming, “it’s not platonic any more.”

Siwa made her romantic revelation in a June 2 interview with The Guardian. “It’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” Siwa said. She gushed about the joy she’s felt since she started dating Hughes. “I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now,” Siwa said. “Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

The hard-launch comes after both Siwa and Hughes had posted numerous lovey-dovey photos together in the month since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house at the end of April. The most intimate pic was posted to Hughes’ Snapchat the day before Siwa confirmed the relationship. The photo showed Hughes kissing Siwa’s head as they snuggled up in bed together.

Siwa and Hughes’ relationship sparked a bit of controversy during Celebrity Big Brother, since Siwa was dating her partner Kath Ebbs while filming the series. During her time on the live reality show, Siwa’s closeness with Hughes raised eyebrows, as did Siwa’s statements about her evolving sexuality.

“I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,' and I think that’s really cool,” Siwa said towards the end of her stay. “I’m switching letters. F*ck the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

Shortly after the show’s finale on April 25, Ebbs revealed that Siwa had abruptly ended their relationship. Although at that time, Siwa and Hughes maintained that their bond was not romantic. Things have clearly changed since then, as Siwa and Hughes seem to be ready to stop playing coy about their love.